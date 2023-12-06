Cisco has unveiled its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistant for Security, which it designed to help customers make informed decisions, augment their tool capabilities and automate complex tasks.

Cisco said this marks a major step in making AI pervasive in the Security Cloud, its unified, AI-driven, cross-domain security platform.

“To be an AI-first company, you must be a data-first company,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration. “With our extensive native telemetry, Cisco is uniquely positioned to deliver cybersecurity solutions that allow businesses to confidently operate at machine scale, augmenting what humans can do alone. Today’s announcement is a monumental step forward. This advancement will help tip the scales in favor of defenders, empowering customers with AI built pervasively throughout the Cisco Security Cloud.”

Cisco's Jeetu Patel

The new Cisco AI Assistant for Security is trained on one of the largest security-focused data sets in the world, which analyzes more than 550 billion security events each day across web, email, endpoints, networks and applications. It can understand event triage, impact and scope, root-cause analysis and policy design. With this data, the AI Assistant aims to close the gap between cybersecurity intent and outcomes.

AI Assistant for Firewall, More

Continuing the rapid pace of innovation, Cisco is introducing:

AI Assistant for Firewall Policy: The Cisco AI Assistant for Security is first going live within the Cisco cloud-delivered Firewall Management Center and Cisco Defense Orchestrator to solve the challenge of setting and maintaining complex policies and firewall rules.

AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine for all firewall models. It leverages billions of samples, including sandboxed malware samples, to determine if the encrypted traffic is transporting malware. It can tell which operating system the traffic is coming from and what client application is generating that, all without the need for decryption.

"The ability for AI to reshape our daily lives and professional landscapes is immense,” said Graham Robinson, Data#3’s CTO. “As a longstanding Cisco partner, we're excited about the new Cisco AI Assistant for Security and how this will empower our customers with AI-driven efficiencies. The introduction of the AI Assistant to Cisco Firewall Management Center will help our customers quickly and easily configure policy changes. When combined with the new features in the 7.4.1 software release and the Encrypted Visibility Engine, this offers a truly compelling overall experience."