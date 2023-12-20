Ingram Micro has launched its Xvantage Mobile App for partners throughout the United States, Canada and India.

With the Xvantage Mobile App, IT resellers, VARs and MSPs can source, manage and order technology products, software and solutions. The distributor developed it in response to partners’ needs globally.

“The Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App is another key milestone in our commitment to redefine distribution and remove friction by placing nearly everything channel partners need to grow their business and better serve their customers at their fingertips," said Paul Bay, Ingram Micro’s CEO. "Xvantage is simplifying and accelerating the sales cycle, bringing transparency into our supply chain and giving resellers more ways to serve their end customers."

Ingram Micro's Paul Bay

Key features within the app include real-time visibility, a personalized interface, integrations and enhanced security measures to keep users protected. The Xvantage platform, which Ingram Micro built for the IT ecosystem, allows partners to discover, learn, buy and manage technology and cloud solutions all in one place.

The app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

Xvantage Mobile App 'Groundbreaking' Option for Partners

“Our new Xvantage Mobile App provides another groundbreaking option for our customers to enjoy a B2C experience in a B2B environment,” said Sanjib Sahoo, Ingram Micro’s executive vice president and chief digital officer. “We will continue to provide the IT channel with an innovative experience and more ways to better serve their customers using Ingram Micro Xvantage.”

The app was designed with feedback from Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance community members. It's getting high marks for experience and performance, according to Ingram Micro.

Current reviews include five-star ratings and mentions of ease of use and real-time visibility to quotes, orders and product search, as well as the ability to take actions such as converting a quote to order anywhere, anytime.

“Ingram Micro Xvantage will save your sales cycle – right in front of the customer, too,” said Jamie Stafslien, CEO of Complete Technology Resources and a member of the Ingram Micro SMB Alliance.

Stafslien is using the app to estimate costs of new technology solutions while in the field with his customers and prospects.

“Our team, our clients and our prospects are impressed with the instant access and accuracy of the quotes and availability we can provide them in real time using Xvantage to our advantage and theirs,” he said.