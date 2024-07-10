A new fiscal year at Microsoft means more layoffs, with the exact number known only by Redmond itself.

Already in 2024, Microsoft has shed at least 3,000 workers. The latest round reportedly took place just before July 1, the beginning of the company’s 2025 fiscal year. Corporations commonly enact layoffs at such times.

Various reports and LinkedIn posts indicate the newest cuts took place in areas including project and product management.

Microsoft’s widely distributed statement to media reads as follows: “Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

In June, Microsoft also axed people from its Azure cloud and HoloLens groups. The move came after the company in early 2024 dumped 2,000 staff from its gaming unit after wrapping up the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The ongoing layoffs continue as Microsoft aims to keep its profit margins favorable, even as it shovels a ton of money into the cloud infrastructure powering its AI applications and services.