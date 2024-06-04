Cloud Layoffs Hit Azure, Google, AWS Does Big Reorg

Only two days into the first full week of a new month and more cloud layoffs are in the works.

Both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are shedding workers, though in different numbers. These latest cloud layoffs come despite solid second-quarter earnings for both business units. For at least one, the frenzy around generative AI appears to be a driver.

Meantime, check out the latest between Azure and VMware by Broadcom. Even as rival Amazon Web Services was recently left in the cold, Azure has cemented a bigger deal with Broadcom. It’s a partnership much like the one Google Cloud shared last month.

After that, find out what new AWS CEO Matt Garman did this week in a major reorganization (hint: no cloud layoffs at this point). Another hint: Channel head Ruba Borno has more teams to manage now.

We close out this early-in-the-week cloud computing news roundup with a look at what Google Cloud and Workday just announced, as well as SAP Sapphire news from SAP itself, cloud channel partner Lemongrass and channel-friendly vendor Tricentris.

