Cloud Layoffs Hit Azure, Google, AWS Does Big Reorg

Both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are shedding workers, though in different numbers. And AWS makes big changes to its teams.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

June 4, 2024

8 Slides
Cloud layoffs hit Azure

Only two days into the first full week of a new month and more cloud layoffs are in the works.

Both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are shedding workers, though in different numbers. These latest cloud layoffs come despite solid second-quarter earnings for both business units. For at least one, the frenzy around generative AI appears to be a driver.

Meantime, check out the latest between Azure and VMware by Broadcom. Even as rival Amazon Web Services was recently left in the cold, Azure has cemented a bigger deal with Broadcom. It’s a partnership much like the one Google Cloud shared last month.

After that, find out what new AWS CEO Matt Garman did this week in a major reorganization (hint: no cloud layoffs at this point). Another hint: Channel head Ruba Borno has more teams to manage now.

We close out this early-in-the-week cloud computing news roundup with a look at what Google Cloud and Workday just announced, as well as SAP Sapphire news from SAP itself, cloud channel partner Lemongrass and channel-friendly vendor Tricentris.

Click the image above to start with the scoop on the latest cloud layoffs impacting the industry.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal