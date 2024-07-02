Channel partners helping financial services and insurance firms with cloud computing are in for some good news, if new stats from Nutanix are on the mark. The provider says these industries will adopt cloud computing by a factor of three times over the next three years.

Nutanix, which is ramping up its messaging to attract unhappy VMware by Broadcom partners, recently issued its sixth annual Financial Services Enterprise Cloud Index report.

There are two key reasons why respondents told Nutanix they’ll use more cloud computing in the coming years. The first? Security. Nearly all (99%) of people surveyed told Nutanix their organizations have experienced a ransomware attack within the last three years. A majority (89%) said there’s room for improvement when it comes to protecting against such breaches.

Secondly, respondents ranked strategies around AI as another driver pushing them toward more cloud computing. AI quickly is becoming a tool for IT leaders to strengthen decision-making and give customers better experiences.

Overall, respondents said their IT budgets are slated for increases focused on the following buckets:

AI: 39%

Ransomware prevention: 34%

IT modernization: 30%

“It is startling to see that nearly all the financial services respondents … have experienced a ransomware attack,” said Lee Caswell, senior vice president of product and solutions marketing at Nutanix. “It’s a sign of the times that hybrid multicloud adoption is set to triple as financial services users gear up for heightened cybersecurity risks as new regulatory requirements, such as the EU’s 2025 Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), go into effect — making data protection and disaster recovery a hybrid multicloud imperative.”

Nutanix's Lee Caswell

In terms of current cloud computing challenges, financial services respondents mainly cited cybersecurity, AI investments, cost management, sustainability priorities and workload management across public and private infrastructure.

Vanson Bourne conducted the research for Nutanix. Analysts surveyed 1,500 IT and DevOps/platform engineering decision-makers around the world in December 2023. The respondent base spanned multiple industries, business sizes and geographies, including North and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific-Japan region.