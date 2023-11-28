Sponsored By

Despite gen AI taking center stage at AWS re:Invent, the hyperscaler wants partners to identify specific customer use cases, rather than “going after everything.”

Christine Horton

November 28, 2023

AWS' Ruba Borno and gen AI
Ruba Borno, AWS' VP of worldwide channels and alliances, addresses a crowd at AWS re:Invent, Nov. 27, 2023.

AWS RE:INVENT — Generative AI (gen AI) was front and center at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced a raft of new gen AI launches.

At the event, AWS channel leader Ruba Borno described the innovation around gen AI as “faster than anything I’ve seen before.”

At the same time, Borno said the hyperscaler wants to help partners avoid getting swept up by the momentum surrounding gen AI. She maintained the one thing that will make gen AI “move from hype and interesting right now to fascinating and relevant” is the customer use case.

The goal, she said, is to help partners pinpoint the right gen AI solutions for customers.

“The most difficult thing is prioritization … choosing which use cases are most critical to your customers, rather than going after everything that seems interesting.

“We encourage [partners] to make sure that they deeply understand their customers’ businesses," she added. "That’s why industry specializations are so important to our partners … to have the expertise in the industry verticals that they’re focused on.”

Specific Customer Use Cases For Gen AI

As an example, Borno referenced AWS solution integrator partner Innovative Solutions, which used AWS generative AI tool Bedrock to develop a solution for the insurance industry called Tailwinds. It supplied a customer called Preverity, which helps health care and technology companies manage, analyze and model health care data to optimize how it aggregated data for risk assessments.

“What used to take their analysts weeks to research and determine the risk profile now can be done very, very quickly. They’ve predicted savings in hundreds of thousands of dollars just in the first year. They’ve increased their time to do these quotes … they’re able to do it faster, reducing costs, speeding up the outcome to the customer. That’s one use case for a specific industry and a specific type of customer,” said Borno. “That’s what we’re excited about with our partners, thinking through the top use cases by industry that we can work on together.”

Promoting AWS Marketplace Benefits To Partners

In a media briefing, Borno also spoke about the benefits to partners from the AWS Marketplace. She cited a recent Forrester report that showed channel partners who build and scale through AWS Marketplace realize a 234% return on investment.

“They get 50% faster deal closure, and the deals are four to five times richer in size,” said Borno. Not only is it a good efficient use of their time and their resources, but it allows them to help more customers and help them more deeply.”

Borno promised more announcements in her partner keynote on Wednesday.

More Partners Sign Up For Amazon Security Lake

Borno also highlighted the partner play around security, particularly Amazon Security Lake, which became generally available in in June.

Amazon Security Lake centralizes security data from AWS environments, SaaS providers, on-premises and cloud sources into one data lake stored in each customer’s AWS account. This allows users to aggregate, normalize and store data. This means they can respond to security events faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multicloud environments.

“We’re excited that now we’ve got over 65 partners who are in Amazon Security Lake that are able to analyze and allow customers to analyze data using this common framework,” said Borno.

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

