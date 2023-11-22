Sponsored By

Gen AI was front and center at AWS re:Invent, including during CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote.

November 28, 2023

7 Slides
Rocking out at AWS re:Invent 2023

AWS re:Invent got off to a rocking start on Nov. 28, 2023.

AWS RE:INVENT — AWS kicked off day one of AWS re:Invent Tuesday with CEO Adam Selipsky announcing a raft of new offerings, with many geared around generative AI (gen AI).

The launches include Amazon Q, a new type of Gen AI-powered assistant for work. Elsewhere, Selipsky said AWS was “reinventing storage” with the new Amazon S3 Express One Zone.

Additionally, the CEO welcomed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage to announce new joint offerings around supercomputing infrastructure, software and services for gen AI.

Elsewhere at the event, AWS channel leader Ruba Borno said the hyperscaler wants to help partners pinpoint the right gen AI solutions for their customers.

See the slideshow above to see the headlines from day one of AWS re:Invent.

