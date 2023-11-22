AWS RE:INVENT — If you haven’t attended an AWS Re:Invent or aren’t on site yet, we thought we’d share a taste of what awaits as the event kicks off.

Tuesday marked the first full day of 2023’s AWS Re:Invent, taking place at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas. The CEO keynote started at 8 a.m., helmed by Adam Selipsky, who leads AWS. (Look for coverage from Channel Futures’ Christine Horton on Selipsky’s big takeaways and announcements, coming later today.)

For now, enjoy this slideshow of what you’d experience walking into AWS Re:Invent on the first main day. From the lighting and gaming stands to the lounge areas and “giving back” section, the event feels both relaxed and invigorating.

Of course, this gallery features just a tiny part of what AWS Re:Invent will feature this week. Expect more photos and articles from Channel Futures through Dec. 1. For now, have fun with this quick look at the kickoff of the latest customer and partner event held by the world’s largest public cloud provider.