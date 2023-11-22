Sponsored By

Get a Taste of AWS re:Invent as Event Kicks OffGet a Taste of AWS re:Invent as Event Kicks Off

The first full day of the behemoth customer and partner gathering started on Tuesday with Adam Selipsky’s keynote.

Kelly Teal

November 28, 2023

11 Slides
AWS Re:Invent attendees watch Adam Selipsky's keynote on big screen outside conference hall.

AWS Re:Invent attendees gather around outside the packed keynote room to watch CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote on the big screen.

AWS RE:INVENT — If you haven’t attended an AWS Re:Invent or aren’t on site yet, we thought we’d share a taste of what awaits as the event kicks off.

Tuesday marked the first full day of 2023’s AWS Re:Invent, taking place at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas. The CEO keynote started at 8 a.m., helmed by Adam Selipsky, who leads AWS. (Look for coverage from Channel Futures’ Christine Horton on Selipsky’s big takeaways and announcements, coming later today.)

For now, enjoy this slideshow of what you’d experience walking into AWS Re:Invent on the first main day. From the lighting and gaming stands to the lounge areas and “giving back” section, the event feels both relaxed and invigorating.

Of course, this gallery features just a tiny part of what AWS Re:Invent will feature this week. Expect more photos and articles from Channel Futures through Dec. 1. For now, have fun with this quick look at the kickoff of the latest customer and partner event held by the world’s largest public cloud provider.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified