Tanium Partners Get Updated TPA Program

Tanium partners have access to the end point security provider's updated partner program, which aims to reward partners investing in growing customers, service offerings and market expansion.

Tanium Partner Advantage (TPA), originally launched in 2020, spans a wide range of partner types, including ISV alliances, global and regional SIs, VARs and solution providers, MSPs and consultants. Partners can participate in various business motions, including resell, managed services and referrals.

The partner program changes are strategic and intentionally engineered to reward Tanium partners who:

Are skilled at integrating Tanium into their product portfolio to drive new customer adoption or enter new markets.

Invest in pre-sales and post-sales enablement so they can position and deliver Tanium like an expert.

Build differentiated, high-quality, Tanium-powered services focused on providing positive business outcomes for customers.

Develop joint industry-or geo-specific solutions or innovative go-to-market offerings powered by Tanium's XEM platform.

Improved Experience for Tanium Partners

“By updating TPA, we are improving the partner experience to drive repeatable, profitable growth in their markets,” said Tony Beller, Tanium’s senior vice president of global partner sales. “For existing partners, these changes should be rewarding in terms of bringing in new business. For prospective partners, the enhanced TPA program means they can join us as we gain momentum. They, too, can grow their businesses and service offerings for their clients.”

Tanium's Tony Beller

Tanium updated TPA in response to both partner and customer feedback, and the company’s desire to be a “vendor of choice for industry-leading partners that comprise our ecosystem,” he said.

“We’ll continue to enhance our channel programs, enablement offerings and incentives as the market evolves,” Beller said. “The success we’ve seen with customers and prospects illustrates how these innovations can drive differentiated solutions in the market. This ‘meet-in-the-channel’ strategy offers our partners a sizable services revenue opportunity that aligns with their current offerings and unique industry expertise. I encourage prospective partners to join our vibrant and growing community, and give Tanium a chance to help grow your cybersecurity and IT operations business and services.”

New Partner Program Tiers

When Tanium originally launched TPA, it intentionally avoided the hierarchy of a tiered program, Beller said. As its go-to-market strategy has evolved and strengthened, the vendor is now introducing a four-tier program that provides partners with clearer guidance on the monetary and strategic rewards for participation, and the corresponding expectations for each tier.

“Simultaneously, we expanded our MDF/BDF investment program and other new benefits for our largest partners,” he said. “We introduced a new back-end rebate program that provides even greater rewards for partners bringing new [customers] to Tanium. Lastly, we announced a lucrative referral program for those partners who see the benefits of Tanium for their customers, but prefer to avoid involvement in the deal transaction.”

In May, Tanium introduced a new Partner Services Verification Program and a number of new resources built to equip sales and engineering teams with training delivery options to help them grow their Tanium business.

“The solutions featured in the launch include two new training and certification offerings related to our ServiceNow and Microsoft joint-technology innovations and integrations with an array of training, assessments and demo resources,” Beller said. “Additional service offerings will be announced later this year.”