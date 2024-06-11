Partner Program Updates at Dell, 8x8, VMware, Others
8x8 promised to up its support. Broadcom reversed course on some of its VMware changes. IBM and innumerable vendors announced MSP initiatives.
June 11, 2024
DellTechnologies is eyeing ways to expand its "partner-first" strategy beyond its storage business.
Chief partner officer Denise Millard said the vendor's sales teams are rethinking the way they engage with resellers. Rather than viewing a VAR as a way to fulfill a deal, Millard said sales reps are trying to identify a partner to co-sell with at the beginning of the customer engagement.
The vendor also rolled out its AI Focus Partner Network, geared toward helping select partners in building an AI practice.
Read Christine Horton's coverage of Dell Technologies World.
IBM is launching a program for managed IT service providers (MSPs).
The program, which will go live in the third quarter of 2024, would leverage certain resources that are already available in IBM's flagship Partner Plus program, as well as new resources. Key to the program is launching "MSP-ready" technology offerings.
IBM reportedly has run pilot programs to MSPs already to test the waters.
Christopher Hutton interviewed Kate Woolley, IBM's general manager of ecosystem, about the MSP program.
TD Synnex aims to train 100 of its reseller partners on IBM's Watson AI platform.
The watsonx Gold 10 program features training and education as well as sales acceleration resources. The distributor employs its own team of developers dedicated to the technology.
In addition, TD Synnex is building four IBM watsonx Centers of Excellence.
And of course, the AI news couldn't upstage the new MSP Evolve program TD Synnex launched for North American partners.
Learn more in Christopher Hutton's article.
M247, which provides connectivity for U.K.-based companies, announced a relaunched partner program.
The tiered program has a special component for partners based in London, giving them rebates for fiber circuits.
M247 is tiering its partners based on an equal balance of revenue and growth.
Christopher Hutton penned a story about M247.
Cycode unveiled what it called the first application security posture management (ASPM) marketplace.
The marketplace features more than 100 AppSec and cloud security connectors that augment Cycode's platform. Businesses can "ingest" third-party security data into the Cycode ASPM platform.
Edward Gately has the scoop.
8x8 claimed that it is offering partners higher margins.
Stronger margins, as well as easier-to-access certifications, are an important part of the updated Elevate program, channel leader Michelle Paitich said. 8x8 has added a free accreditation program gives and reports that it improved its partner support.
Moshe Beauford covered the update.
Veeam-focused backup storage provider Object First introduced market development funds (MDF) for its top two partner tiers.
Object First spun out of Veeam in 2022 as a way to give customers additional tools related to Veeam's software platform. Financial incentives are increasing for Object First's partners, including discounts for referring potential customers.
Christopher Hutton penned a story on the topic.
Broadcom undid a few unpopular changes to the VMware Cloud Service Provider Program.
Members of the newly created Cloud Commerce Manager category can to offer white-label services, a motion Broadcom had previously nixed for such partners. Broadcom also gave partners until May 31 (though that day has now passed) to decide if they wanted to work with the new program or leave.
For a much more detailed analysis of the changes, check out Kelly Teal's reporting on the matter.
Security and compliance provider Qualys rolled out a portal dedicated to its managed security service (MSSP) partners.
As a result, those MSSPs can manage their clients and their subscriptions from a single pane of glass. They can access various client accounts using a single sign-on.
Find the press release about the portal on Qualys' website.
N-able MSP partners got a discount on a popular cybersecurity program.
Partners of the remote monitoring and management (RMM) provider can earn a 10% discount on the MSPAlliance's Cyber Verify program. That program, among different capacities, helps MSPs develop a compliance-as-a-service practice.
The announcement is on the MSPAlliance website.
Seller productivity platform provider Outreach announced a partner program.
The new organization gives system integrators, resellers and other channel partners a platform to sell to their customers with sales teams in mind. Part of Outreach Empower partner program's pitch is that partners can offer businesses an AI-powered solution to make their sales reps more effective.
Read Channel Futures' article about Outreach.
Are you a technology vendor that has recently launched a partner program for managed service partners? Join the club.
Managed service providers (MSPs) are a hotly pursued market for IT and telecommunications vendors who want to tap into MSPs' sticky customer relationships. IBM last month headlined a list of vendors who announced a new program to help MSPs sell.
The health of the MSP market is unquestioned, as more and more businesses lean on these firms to support their IT operations. And as layoffs occur at some of the world's largest IT vendors, vendor leaders are more and more often publicly pointing to MSPs as an area to shift their sales resources.
Whether MSPs can deliver on those sales goals remains to be seen. MSPs have propelled remote monitoring and management (RMM) vendors like Kaseya and ConnectWise to great success, but in those cases, the MSP themselves are the end customer. In the case of IBM and other mainstream tech vendors, MSPs will need to resell software and hardware to their own clients. And many MSPs report that they struggle with sales. Many vendors have learned the hard lesson of forcing MSPs to interact with them in the manner of traditional VAR partners.
Partner Program Roundup
Channel Futures' monthly channel changes recap features vendors and distributors all across the technology world. There's even a sales platform company in the latest roundup.
There are many partner types impacted by these changes, but they tend to be value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and technology advisors.
In the slideshow above, read stories of 11 different providers in the channel that changed or launched a partner program last month.
