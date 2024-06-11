During the Global Partner Summit, Chuck Robbins, Cisco’s CEO and chair, and Gary Steele, Splunk’s former president and CEO, now Cisco’s president of go-to-market, addressed partners, saying they are crucial to the two companies coming together.

Seventy-five percent of Splunk’s partners are also Cisco partners.

Steele said partners have always been an important part of Splunk’s growth strategy and story, “and that needs to continue.”

“As we become more integrated into Cisco, we appreciate everything that you’ve done in the past and want to embrace that for the future as well,” Steele said. “And one of the things I’m particularly excited about is were doing a lot of really good work to bring one product line more tightly aligned with Cisco’s security product line. I would encourage all of you to get to know more about the Cisco security product line. We can help facilitate that because I think it brings more value that you can deliver to our mutual customers. I just think there’s a tremendous opportunity continuing on the path that you’re on, but extending it more broadly with Cisco’s security product line.”

Robbins said the future is all about data, and with the portfolio Cisco had before, “we had visibility to lots of data and lots of insights for our customers, but we hadn’t always structured that data to give our value from that.”

“So coming together, when you think about security from networking, you think about observability and data in general, and what our customers are trying to achieve, and you layer AI on top of that, I think the opportunity is great and I don’t think there’s another company on the planet that can actually give our customers greater insights as to what’s going on in their technology infrastructure," he said. "And we with you are better equipped to do this, better than anybody else.”

Cisco accelerates Splunk’s journey by giving broader access to customers, continuing to drive innovation and focusing on more things that are important to Splunk partners, Steele said.

“We are going to continue on this path of innovation,” he said. “We’re going to continue to deliver on our road map. At the end of the day, we’re going to go solve customers’ problems and we want you on that journey with us. We will demonstrate that we are better together by delivering on this path of innovation.”

“You have a unique capability because you understand an area of our customers’ infrastructure and SOC, and security architecture that a lot of our traditional partners have not historically played in," Robbins said, describing his “vision” for Splunk partners' success.

“The opportunity for you is you can actually represent to the customer what we believe is the value of this combination of these two companies,” he said. “That’s what you can do because you’re uniquely positioned, assuming you take the time to come learn the Cisco security portfolio. You clearly already know the Splunk thing. I promise you picking up our security stuff will be easier than what you’ve already done on the Splunk side.”