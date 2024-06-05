Images: Cisco Live World of Solutions Featuring CDW, Insight, AMD, More

Channel Futures spotted four of Cisco's top channel partners on the show floor courting potential customers.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

June 5, 2024

11 Slides
Cisco Live World of Solutions Entrance

Attendees enter the World of Solutions expo hall at Cisco Live, Las Vegas, June 5.

CISCO LIVE — Cisco put together a small city of vendor exhibits, technical education and games for the benefit of Cisco Live attendees.

The Cisco World of Solutions is a massive expo hall located deep in the belly of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where the vendor is hosting its annual conference. Cisco's technology partners, sales and service partners, and customers flooded the area and explored.

People attend the World of Solutions for a variety of reasons. Some are customers shopping for a new solution, while others are simply geeking out at the various wares on display. Others are in training mode, attending mini-courses about software and infrastructure development.

Channel Futures toured the show floor and snapped pictures of different booths.

View the slideshow above to learn more about some of the exhibits and exhibitors.

Read more from Cisco Live:

Read more about:

VARs/SIs

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal