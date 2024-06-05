Images: Cisco Live World of Solutions Featuring CDW, Insight, AMD, More
Channel Futures spotted four of Cisco's top channel partners on the show floor courting potential customers.
June 5, 2024
Attendees enter the World of Solutions expo hall at Cisco Live, Las Vegas, June 5.
CISCO LIVE — Cisco put together a small city of vendor exhibits, technical education and games for the benefit of Cisco Live attendees.
The Cisco World of Solutions is a massive expo hall located deep in the belly of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where the vendor is hosting its annual conference. Cisco's technology partners, sales and service partners, and customers flooded the area and explored.
People attend the World of Solutions for a variety of reasons. Some are customers shopping for a new solution, while others are simply geeking out at the various wares on display. Others are in training mode, attending mini-courses about software and infrastructure development.
Channel Futures toured the show floor and snapped pictures of different booths.
View the slideshow above to learn more about some of the exhibits and exhibitors.
