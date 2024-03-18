Cisco has completed its $28 billion Splunk acquisition, with Splunk partners now forming an essential part of Cisco’s global partner ecosystem.

With its Splunk acquisition, Cisco says it will bring the full power of the network, together with security and observability solutions, to deliver a real-time unified view of the entire digital landscape, helping teams proactively defend critical infrastructure, prevent outages and refine the network experience.

Cisco and Splunk notified Nasdaq of the completion of the acquisition and requested that it file a notification of delisting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Splunk's behalf. Splunk's stock ceased trading on Nasdaq prior to the opening of trading on Monday.

Rodney Clark, Cisco’s senior vice president of partnerships and SMB, and Gretchen O'Hara, Splunk’s vice president of worldwide channels and alliances, released a blog about the completed acquisition.

Splunk's Gretchen O'Hara

“In today’s digital world, organizations need to connect the people, places, apps, data and devices that power their business, while protecting their entire digital footprint from cybersecurity threats, downtime and other business risks,” they said. “Together, we’re revolutionizing the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organizations – and we’ll be doing it with our incredible partners.”

Partners to Benefit from Splunk Acquisition

Partners across this unified ecosystem can benefit from the innovation, differentiation and opportunity for profitable growth resulting from the two companies – and partner communities – coming together, Clark and O’Hara said.

“Collectively, we have an opportunity to deliver unique experiences and high-value services for our customers by working together in new ways,” they said. “For now, it’s business as usual. As our partners’ success is our top priority, we’re balancing the need to quickly bring the benefits of our combined capabilities to our partners while ensuring a great experience. We’ll be sharing more information in the coming months as we bring our organizations together.”

The combination of Cisco and Splunk will provide better security, observability, networking, artificial intelligence (AI) and economics, Cisco said.

Cisco's Chuck Robbins

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Splunk to Cisco," said Chuck Robbins, Cisco’s chair and CEO. “As one of the world's largest software companies, we will revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution."

"Uniting Splunk and Cisco will bring tremendous value to our joint customers worldwide," said Gary Steele, Splunk’s executive vice president and general manager. “The combination of Cisco and Splunk will provide truly comprehensive visibility and insights across an organization's entire digital footprint, delivering an unprecedented level of resilience through the most extensive and powerful security and observability product portfolio on the market."