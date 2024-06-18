Riverbed partners have access to the company’s new partner program to coincide with its new AI-powered unified observability platform.

The Riverbed One partner program aligns with Riverbed’s go-to-market sales strategy. It focuses on working closely with partners to drive expansion and penetration in Riverbed’s larger enterprise market and to develop new business in the midmarket, with new AI-driven technologies and flexible consumption models tied to annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

Additionally, Riverbed says it simplified its new partner program by removing the complexity of partner levels and dividends, and introducing a simpler structure that provides benefits based on capabilities to drive specific activities and improve customer outcomes.

Riverbed partners include solution providers, distributors, SIs, service providers and technology alliances.

Riverbed also recently launched its AIOps service, which it claims will reduce alert fatigue and enable IT departments to solve issues faster by giving them access to AI-driven correlation and automation of Riverbed and third-party data.

Riverbed Partners Helped Shape New Program

Alex Thurber, Riverbed’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances, said his company began developing the new program a year-and-a-half ago and asked its partner advisory boards in both the United States and Europe for input.

Related:Partner Program Updates at Dell, 8x8, VMware, Others

Riverbed's Alex Thurber

“We have recently briefed many of our most valued and invested partners to share the change to a new program prior to the launch,” he said. “The response was overwhelmingly positive for Riverbed One. Partners were very excited about the added opportunities from the new program and how it’s tied to Riverbed’s new AI-powered unified observability platform and solutions, along with their expanded role in the commercial sector.”

Riverbed One rewards more consumption models with the expansion of its managed services, new marketplaces and midmarket opportunities. The program also offers more sales incentives, training and enablement to encourage adoption of AI-driven solutions and for partners to continue to invest in Riverbed’s program.

The program adapts to multiple consumption models and partners’ needs with a focus on ARR, according to Riverbed. More importantly, it rewards achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities while providing more opportunities for growth.

“Riverbed One is a channel program built on simplicity and profitability for partners and helping to improve the digital experience of customers by using AI automation for the prevention, identification and resolution of IT issues,” Thurber said. “This program will help partners better support both large enterprises and midmarket customers with leading AI-powered observability solutions that help better manage today’s more complex modern IT environments.”

Related:Riverbed Launches AI Observability Platform