Sponsored By

The awards celebrate the strategic role partners play in Riverbed's business.

Edward Gately

February 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Riverbed
MiniStocker/Shutterstock

Datacom, Infinigate and Red River Technology are among the winners of Riverbed’s Partner of the Year Awards.

Riverbed presented the Partner of the Year Awards to winners this week at the 2024 Riverbed Partner Kickoff. The awards recognized partners for their work in helping deliver enterprise solutions that “provide measurable results to mutual customers, driving business performance and a better digital experience.” Riverbed honored nine partners for their achievements in 2023 across various categories.

Thurber_Alex_Riverbed.jpg

Riverbed's Alex Thurber

“The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards honor our most outstanding partners and their work delivering innovative enterprise solutions that leverage Riverbed’s market-leading Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios to provide customers with an exceptional digital experience and improved organizational performance,” said Alex Thurber, Riverbed’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances. “We are thrilled to honor our leading partners for their achievements over the past year. The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards celebrate the strategic role partners play in our business and our mutual success with our customers.”

Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales and executive leadership.

Partner of the Year Winners

The Riverbed Partner of the Year Award Winners are:

  • Global Partner of the Year – World Wide Technology

  • Innovation Partner of the Year – Softcat

  • SI of the Year – Datacom

  • Distributor of the Year – Infinigate

  • Marketing Partner of the Year – Swish Data

  • Public Sector Partner of the Year – Red River Technology

  • APJ Partner of the Year – Datacom

  • AMS Partner of the Year – RavenTek

  • EMEA Partner of the Year – dakoServ

  • Renewals Partner of the Year – Teneo IT Solutions

Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes solution providers, distributors, SIs, service providers and technology alliances. The company’s partner program offers incentives and enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, technical support and its online partner portal.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo