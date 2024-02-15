Datacom, Infinigate and Red River Technology are among the winners of Riverbed’s Partner of the Year Awards.

Riverbed presented the Partner of the Year Awards to winners this week at the 2024 Riverbed Partner Kickoff. The awards recognized partners for their work in helping deliver enterprise solutions that “provide measurable results to mutual customers, driving business performance and a better digital experience.” Riverbed honored nine partners for their achievements in 2023 across various categories.

Riverbed's Alex Thurber

“The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards honor our most outstanding partners and their work delivering innovative enterprise solutions that leverage Riverbed’s market-leading Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios to provide customers with an exceptional digital experience and improved organizational performance,” said Alex Thurber, Riverbed’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances. “We are thrilled to honor our leading partners for their achievements over the past year. The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards celebrate the strategic role partners play in our business and our mutual success with our customers.”

Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales and executive leadership.

Partner of the Year Winners

The Riverbed Partner of the Year Award Winners are:

Global Partner of the Year – World Wide Technology

Innovation Partner of the Year – Softcat

SI of the Year – Datacom

Distributor of the Year – Infinigate

Marketing Partner of the Year – Swish Data

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Red River Technology

APJ Partner of the Year – Datacom

AMS Partner of the Year – RavenTek

EMEA Partner of the Year – dakoServ

Renewals Partner of the Year – Teneo IT Solutions

Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes solution providers, distributors, SIs, service providers and technology alliances. The company’s partner program offers incentives and enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, technical support and its online partner portal.