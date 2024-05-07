Riverbed Launches AI Observability Platform

Riverbed, the unified observability company, on Tuesday introduced a new AI observability platform that it claims will improve the endpoint user experience.

The new platform aims to provide new AI solutions that improve the enterprise accounts that companies acquire. These solutions include expanding data collection, providing new analysis and reporting capabilities, and enabling IT departments to view blind spots regarding a consumer’s use of endpoint products when involving the public cloud.

Riverbed's Alex Thurber

Riverbed’s new platform will allow “full fidelity data collection,” said Alex Thurber, Riverbed's senior VP of global partners and alliances. It will provide AI-generated recommendations for companies to improve how they handle their employees’ and consumers’ data.

Riverbed also is launching its AIOps service, which it claims will reduce alert fatigue and enable IT departments to solve issues faster by giving them access to AI-driven correlation and automation of Riverbed and third-party data. The launch further will include the Aternity Mobile monitoring solution, which will allow IT teams to monitor mobile phones purchased by companies and identify digital experience issues while also taking targeted actions to improve employee productivity.

"Our end-goal is ensuring that [MSPs] provide the best end-to-end experience to all customers that we can," Thurber told Channel Futures.

Thurber said that the platform's goal is to help customers move from “reactive to proactive to predictive” when handling endpoint data.

The AI observability platform is Riverbed's first major project since Dave Donatelli took over as CEO in July 2023. Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes solution providers, distributors, system integrators, service providers and technology alliances.

Riverbed has put a heavy emphasis on ensuring that users have options for observability available to them. That's why the company has centered its strategy on developing tools to help bring data, insights and actions into an easily accessible format so that MSPs and other companies can make appropriate decisions.

Riverbed last year debuted a managed service provider program, ACE, which aims to help small-to-medium businesses that are struggling to measure the impact of the digital employee experience and the customer experience.

The company earlier this year unveiled its Partner of the Year award winners.