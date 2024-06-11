Pax8 Names Partner, Vendor Award Winners at Beyond
Microsoft, Rewst, SourcePass and Blackpoint Cyber are all here. See who else the cloud marketplace honored at its Beyond event in Denver.
June 11, 2024
PAX8 BEYOND — Pax8 presented a long list of awards for partners and vendors in the final presentation at Pax8 Beyond.
The cloud commerce vendor unveiled the award winners at a final ceremony on Tuesday, as the Denver-based conference came to a climax.
The recipients were divided into three regions: Americas, EMEA and APAC.
Pax8 Beyond Award Recipients
Pax8 announced its global winners, as follows, on Tuesday:
Collaboration : Bvoip
Breakthrough Vendar : Blackpoint Cyber
Partner's Choice: SentinelOne
Vendor of the Year: Microsoft
Pax8 Social Impact: GCIT
Hall of Fame: LeafTech
Partner of the Year: SourcePass
A number of awards were given based on region.
APAC Peak Performance: Kaine Mathrick Tech
EMEA Peak Performance: Top.Media
Canada Peak Performance: Alt-Tech
USA Peak Performance: Fit Technologies
Pax8 made several other announcements during Pax8 Beyond. These include unveiling new tools in its Marketplace to help partners sell their products, and new security training opportunities.
Pax8 CEO Scott Chasin also predicted during his opening keynote that "autonomous MSPs" would become a thing in the next few years due to AI.
