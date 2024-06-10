PAX8 BEYOND- Cloud commerce platform provider Pax8 released its new security program during its annual partner summit. The program, which is based on the CIS Control Framework, will offer new tools for improving their business operations and offering educational resources for understanding their products.

Pax8's Vicky Critchley

“As cyberattacks continue to rise among the small-midsized business (SMB) market, more companies are turning to managed service providers (MSPs) for guidance,” said Vicky Critchley, corporate vice president of partner experience at Pax8. “However, MSPs often struggle with maintaining cybersecurity proficiency in the evolving landscape and demonstrating the benefits of cybersecurity investments to their clients. Through our game-changing program, Pax8 is not just offering competitively priced solutions; we’re providing partners with a proven path to success based on recognized industry standards, quantifiable results and future-proofed solutions.”

Pax8 Program Launched by New CEO

The program will offer virtual educational sessions to customers via its business track as well as vendor-specific training. That training will include on-demand options professional services and Pax8-assisted sales calls.

The program was developed in partnership with a number of companies, including Microsoft, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Blackpoint Cyber, Proofpoint and others.

This is the first security program developed by Pax8, Critchley told reporters, and the company plans to launch additional security programs later this year.

The program will be available on Pax8's website starting on Monday.

The program was announced a month after Pax8 promoted its former CTO Scott Chasin to CEO.