Pax8 Beyond: Scott Chasin Predicts 'Autonomous MSPs'

Pax8 CEO Scot Chasin spoke about AI at Pax8 Beyond.

PAX8 BEYOND - Pax8’s recently appointed CEO detailed his predictions for what role AI will play in the MSP marketplace on a number of levels.

Pax CEO Scott Chasin appeared on stage to address attendees about a number of the security company’s efforts. A key theme, as it is for many channel conferences, was on how AI will be incorporated into the channel. Chasin offered a number of his predictions for how the technology will be used. This included several changes that he anticipates for MSPs and other vendors as part of the "greatest technical achievement" to date.

Pax8's Scott Chasin

"AI will become part of every product MSPs support,” Chasin told Pax8 attendees. He also claimed that they would eventually create “autonomous MSPs” by 2030, where all basic tasks will be fully automated in order to allow leadership to focus on strategic decision-making.

Chasin's other predictions included continuous MSP market consolidation, to the point where he expected to see the first billion-dollar MSP in the next 24 months. He also expects global consolidation networks between MSPs that will help them share resources and clients.

Chasin also turned his attention to the far-future, where he expected to see more robots on the market within the next 10 years.

Chasin's Debut at Pax8 Beyond

Chasin addressed attendees over a month after he took over to replace Pax8 founder John Street.

Pax8 launched its new Security Program on Monday, which will offer new training tools for partners to understand the company's tools.

