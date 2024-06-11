PAX8 BEYOND — Pax8 on Tuesday updated its Marketplace experience with new tools and solutions for IT professionals and new vendors on the platform.

The company revealed the new tools during Pax8 Beyond. The additions include Opportunity Explorer, an intelligent growth solution that uses AI and data to reveal insights that will help MSPs identify sales opportunities. It also offers Storefronts, a feature that provides a branded buying experience for those wanting a self-serve option.

Pax8's Libby McIlhany

“We are empowering our partners with the enterprise-grade tools they need to thrive, because we understand their business and technology pain points,” said Libby McIlhany, Pax8's chief product officer. "With the launch of the new Pax8 Marketplace, partners can gain unprecedented AI-driven insights into their product portfolio's alignment with customer needs, allowing them to craft solutions that unleash extraordinary growth and also deliver top-notch security."

McIlhany touted the marketplace's appearance as a "beautifully visualized experience" and said it can be a differentiator for partners.

"In all, these are technology innovations that will reshape how our partners deliver cloud solutions to their small and medium-sized business customers worldwide. And we are just getting started with our marketplace innovations," said McIlhany.

Related:Pax8 Beyond: Scott Chasin Predicts 'Autonomous MSPs'

The new features come alongside the addition of MSPBots, SuperOps and Kalibr8 joining the Pax8 marketplace, which Pax8 announced on Monday.

Pax8's Ryan Burton

Pax8 has aggressively expanded the number of vendors in the Marketplace over the last few years. The company has added 22 suppliers to the marketplace in the last six months, according to Pax8 vice president of marketplace vendor strategy Ryan Burton. He intends to bring an additional 15 or so more vendors onto the marketplace by the end of 2024.

One of the aspects that Pax8 intends to improve in the next few months is how it categorizes its vendors. As the company expands into additional markets to help MSPs, Burton said, the company will also reorganize its categories to appropriately reflect the needs and options on the marketplace. That categorization is an area that Pax8 has heard vendors complain about, Horton said, and that it intends to remedy in the near future.

Pax8 unveiled its Security Program on Monday, which will offer new training opportunities to MSPs. The company's new CEO, Scott Chasin, also predicted that there would be "autonomous MSPs" in the future.