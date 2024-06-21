Kaseya Expands TruPeer to Small MSPs

The cybersecurity and IT-focused provider of software to MSPs has expanded its TruPeer program to specifically serve smaller managed service providers.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

June 21, 2024

1 Min Read
TruPeer Emerge from Kaseya launches for small MSPs
voronaman/Shutterstock

Kaseya is extending its TruPeer program to smaller MSPs with the hope of allowing them to compete with the rest of the market.

Kaseya, which provides cybersecurity and IT management software to MSPs, has announced TruPeer Emerge, which it designed for MSPs with between one and five employees, to help them grow.

The TruPeer framework is a new one that IT Glue, a Kaseya company, acquired in 2021. Kaseya said the framework is a metrics-driven approach to building a top-performing MSP business. It helps participating MSPs increase their monthly recurring revenue, boost client satisfaction and add new customers at a predictable rate.

TruMethods' Gary Pica

TruMethods' Gary Pica

“TruPeer Emerge supports emerging MSPs as they mature, empowering them to become a top-performing MSP,” said Gary Pica, president of TruMethods, a Kaseya company. “We are very excited to expand this results-driven program so that more MSPs have access to knowledge, peer experience and best practices to successfully unlock growth.”

Kaseya TruPeer Offers New Options

These additional features include quarterly in-person and virtual peer meetings with like-minded MSPs, biweekly accountability calls, as well as group webinars, coaching and focused training materials. It also will include training content to help cover strategic subjects like sales, packaging and pricing, profitability, scalability and company value.

Related:Stuck in a Rut? Top 6 Tips for MSP Growth

The new framework is now available in North America and Europe, with plans to expand into Asia Pacific.

The overarching TruPeer program expanded to Europe in Nov. 2023.

Read more about:

MSPsPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal