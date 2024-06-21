Kaseya Expands TruPeer to Small MSPs

Kaseya is extending its TruPeer program to smaller MSPs with the hope of allowing them to compete with the rest of the market.

Kaseya, which provides cybersecurity and IT management software to MSPs, has announced TruPeer Emerge, which it designed for MSPs with between one and five employees, to help them grow.

The TruPeer framework is a new one that IT Glue, a Kaseya company, acquired in 2021. Kaseya said the framework is a metrics-driven approach to building a top-performing MSP business. It helps participating MSPs increase their monthly recurring revenue, boost client satisfaction and add new customers at a predictable rate.

“TruPeer Emerge supports emerging MSPs as they mature, empowering them to become a top-performing MSP,” said Gary Pica, president of TruMethods, a Kaseya company. “We are very excited to expand this results-driven program so that more MSPs have access to knowledge, peer experience and best practices to successfully unlock growth.”

Kaseya TruPeer Offers New Options

These additional features include quarterly in-person and virtual peer meetings with like-minded MSPs, biweekly accountability calls, as well as group webinars, coaching and focused training materials. It also will include training content to help cover strategic subjects like sales, packaging and pricing, profitability, scalability and company value.

The new framework is now available in North America and Europe, with plans to expand into Asia Pacific.

The overarching TruPeer program expanded to Europe in Nov. 2023.