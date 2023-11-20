Sponsored By

Kaseya Extends TruPeer Program to European MSPs

The TruPeer program for MSPs will be available immediately in the U.K., Ireland, Benelux and the Nordics.

Christine Horton

November 20, 2023

Kaseya's TruPeer Program extended
Kaseya is extending its TruPeer program to European managed service providers (MSPs).

The TruPeer community in the U.S. has grown to 400 members since Kaseya took it over in 2021. The MSP software firm now said it is now responding to “strong demand” from partners by opening up the TruPeer program to the EMEA region.

The TruPeer program combines traditional industry peer group experience with training, mentoring and peer accountability.

It is based on the TruMethods framework, which IT Glue, a Kaseya company, acquired in 2021. Kaseya said the framework is a metrics-driven approach to building a top-performing MSP business. It helps participating MSPs increase their monthly recurring revenue, boost client satisfaction and add new customers at a predictable rate.

Kaseya said TruPeer members enjoy net profits that are among the top 10% in the industry. They also command an average seat price that is 20-30% higher than the industry average.

TruPeer Program: 'Life Changing'

The TruPeer program will be available immediately in the U.K., Ireland, Benelux and the Nordics. Kaseya will add Germany later.

Members will have access to quarterly in-person and virtual peer meetings with like-minded MSPs, bi-weekly accountability calls as well as group webinars, coaching and focused training materials. The TruPeer program covers strategic topics including sales, packaging and pricing, profitability, scalability and company value, the company said.

Kaseya's Oliver Mackley

Kaseya's Oliver Mackley

Former director of U.K. MSP Vermont Systems and TruPeer member Oliver Mackley has joined Kaseya to run the TruPeer program in EMEA. He will report to TruMethods president Gary Pica and Dan Tomaszewski, Kaseya’s executive VP of channel.

“When I joined the program as an MSP, it changed my life,” said Mackley. “We were able to service our clients more strategically. Within 18 months, we had halved the number of support tickets. At the end of the first year, our net profit had grown to 17%, after a fair market salary for both owners. For the following three years it was well over 20%. I want to share this amazing experience with other MSPs.”

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications.

