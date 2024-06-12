Tech services distributor Intelisys is giving sales partner LAM Technology a rare recognition.

LAM, founded in 2006, is now a palladium partner with Intelisys. That means LAM's supplier partners are billing customers more than $5 million per month for deals LAM has sourced.

Few technology advisor firms in the indirect sales channel have accomplished such a feat – let alone reached it with a single TSD partner. The only other Intelisys palladium partner is RDS Solutions, which recorded the feat in 2021 and subsequently sold to Upstack.

LAM and Intelisys have partnered with one another since 2008. LAM first achieved platinum status – meaning it reached $1 million in monthly billings – in 2017. It went triple platinum in 2020 and quadruple platinum in 2022.

LAM's Link Moore

Part of LAM's success comes from its ability to add new technologies. Back in 2017, LAM was offering WAN, colocation, mobility, cloud and unified communications solutions. Notably, the consultancy has added customer experience (including contact center as a service) and cybersecurity to its stack.

CEO Link Moore is a past Technology Advisor 101 honoree.

Intelisys Personnel

In the meantime, Intelisys is announcing new hires at a fast clip. Six months after announcing a new vice president of sales and a month after landing a Central sales leader, the TSD announced Jolynn Antonacci as its vice president of marketing.

Intelisys' Jolynn Antonacci

Antonacci has spent much of her career working at companies within Intelisys' orbit. She moved over from Nextiva, where she led channel marketing. Nextiva is a supplier partner of Intelisys.

She previously led marketing for PPT Solutions, a company that functioned as both a sales partner and an implementation partner for Intelisys.

Her other past employers include Aryaka, Rackspace, and Earthlink – all Intelisys suppliers.

Chicago-based TSD rival Avant at around the same time named Claire McAuliffe as its head of marketing.