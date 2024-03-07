HP Amplify: AI-Enabled PCs, Nvidia Partnership

HP AMPLIFY 2024 — HP is to launch the industry’s first role-based artificial intelligence (AI) partner training and certification program for partners.

Debuting in May, HP’s Future Ready AI MasterClass, provided by HP University, will cover a range of topics. The IT giant said it aims to equip partners with what they need to educate and advise customers on the right AI products and solutions for their needs.

HP is working with Nvidia to develop the initial series of advanced training modules. Subsequent releases, involving further Alliance Partners, aim to “augment the expertise and capabilities of HP Amplify partners.”

HP CEO Enrique Lores talks AI-enabled PCs at Amplify 2024 in Las Vegas.

HP will offer the program to partners alongside a new "Growth Play" tailored for AI Data Science. This is a specialization program, also launching in May, for HP Amplify Commercial Partners, built around HP’s growth categories.

HP Amplify: AI Everywhere

The new certification aligns with HP’s plans to integrate AI across its entire product portfolio this year.

“AI Masterclass will equip channel partners with the knowledge and the proficiency to talk about and articulate to customers how we are using AI together to improve their productivity and their experiences. Once you’ve certified in that … it will allow us together to go out and talk about this emerging and important, transformational impact on our industry,” said HP CCO Dave McQuarrie.

McQuarrie was addressing partners at HP Amplify in Las Vegas. To no-one’s surprise, AI has taken center stage at the event. There, the firm has driven home the depth of its portfolio, unveiling what it describes as the industry’s largest portfolio of AI PCs.

HP's Dave McQuarrie

Product launches announced Thursday include new AI PCs, featuring new HP Elite PCs, and the AI Creation Center, co-engineered with Nvidia NGC libraries for AI creation. HP is also expanding its portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets with new Poly Studio solutions.

Moreover, HP CEO Enrique Lores said HP will continue to ramp up its AI launches this summer. The CEO previously has said AI will transform the PC category.

“We will start introducing and increasing the AI processing capabilities in our PCs. These will allow our customers to run locally many of the models that today are run in the cloud,” he told partners.

Away from PCs, HP will add AI capabilities to its print and collaboration solutions, too.

“In a hybrid world, the opportunity, the need to communicate is stronger than ever,” he added. “And we all have been in videoconferencing systems and we know how painful that experience still is. We are innovating to make that experience easier, both for the people in the room and for the people that are connected.

“We are going to be using all the portfolio devices that we have integrated with AI to make sure that the experience is simple, that you see the face for the person that you really cared in the meeting," he added. “We can do this in the classroom. We can do this in retail point of sale, all opportunities that we have by integrating AI into the portfolio of products and solutions that we have today.”