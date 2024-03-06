HP Amplify: HP Committed to Winning Back Partner Trust

HP AMPLIFY 2024 — HP is working hard to regain partner trust, says its chief commercial officer, Dave McQuarrie.

Addressing 1,500 attendees at the HP Amplify partner event in Las Vegas, McQuarrie detailed the progress HP has made in winning partners over since last year’s event.

More than 85% of HP’s revenue comes from the channel — worth $43 billion. But HP partners have complained about slow and complex processes, and supply chain problems with the vendor. McQuarrie said HP will continue to simplify its structure, tools, requirements and the Amplify partner program “to make sure that we are the easiest company to do business with.”

“We know we have to be simpler," said McQuarrie. "We are working on being simpler. We know that we have improvements and opportunities to keep tweaking the Amplify program. We are working on that.”

To that point, McQuarrie cited the 2023 introduction of the More for More and Fast Lane programs.

“We said we want to get onto the front foot with you all, to get our business where we wanted it together. And I feel from speaking and listening to many of you that we have made progress on that. We have won back some customers that we weren’t able to keep during the pandemic. We’ve won a ton of new business together,” said McQuarrie.

Related:HP Amplify: HP Weathering the Storm, Says CEO

“We made strides around regaining your trust; we’re proud of that.," he continued. "We know you want a reliable partner that can get you the products you need, and the solutions you need when you need them, where you need them. We’re moving faster, though I had a number of meetings yesterday saying we still have progress to make.”

HP Embracing AI Across the Business

With AI the hot topic at HP Amplify, McQuarrie said HP is using the technology to transform its operations. Last year he said how the firm was using AI in forecasting for the channel. HP now is looking to expand that across the company.

“We hope we are a partner that you can trust. We feel that we have together done some good work,” he said. “We are about to embrace the most dynamic, exciting market change that any of us have witnessed in decades, at least any of us in this part of our tech industry. I hope that you see that we are ambitious, we are committed, that we are listening to you and improving. We are delivering with − and for − you and we are the partner you can trust to keep winning and keep growing in the market together.”