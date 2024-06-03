There are a handful of themes in our countdown of Channel Futures' top 20 stories in May.

The first was our coverage of industry events. We were on the road at Red Hat Summit, Nutanix Next, IBM Think, Dell Technologies World, Boomi World and more.

The next: personnel changes at companies doing business in the channel. They ranged from a longtime Cisco channel leader stepping aside to Intelisys snapping up a former exec from rival Avant.

Another was M&A. From Palo Alto Networks' acquisition of IBM's QRadar assets to T-Mobile making a bid for UScellular, the wheeling and dealing continued.

We've once again ranked the top 20 stories in May based on how often you visited them on our website, factoring in their popularity in our daily and weekly newsletters. You can have your say by signing up for those newsletters here.

So what was No. 1? See our slideshow above to find out. If you missed last month's countdown, it's here.