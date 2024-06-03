May's Top 20 Stories: Lumen Layoffs, Dell AI, Cisco Fakes

Lumen and Sprinklr both laid off workers, Dell talked AI and a fake Cisco equipment trafficker got jail time. But which of the top stories in May was No. 1?

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

June 4, 2024

Top 20 stories in May

There are a handful of themes in our countdown of Channel Futures' top 20 stories in May.

The first was our coverage of industry events. We were on the road at Red Hat Summit, Nutanix Next, IBM Think, Dell Technologies World, Boomi World and more.

The next: personnel changes at companies doing business in the channel. They ranged from a longtime Cisco channel leader stepping aside to Intelisys snapping up a former exec from rival Avant.

Another was M&A. From Palo Alto Networks' acquisition of IBM's QRadar assets to T-Mobile making a bid for UScellular, the wheeling and dealing continued.

We've once again ranked the top 20 stories in May based on how often you visited them on our website, factoring in their popularity in our daily and weekly newsletters. You can have your say by signing up for those newsletters here.

So what was No. 1? See our slideshow above to find out. If you missed last month's countdown, it's here.

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

