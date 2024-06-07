7 Channel People of the Week at AWS, Snowflake, US Signal

AWS leadership changes, the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit and US Signal's acquisition are just a few of the stories featured here, along with the people at the center of it all.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

June 7, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week

Leaders at AWS, Snowflake and US Signal are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry in the past week. We highlight them in the slideshow above, which features the popular stories on the Channel Futures website in the past seven days.

AWS' new CEO began leading the company, a major change that could have implications down the road for how the cloud service operates.

Snowflake hosted its Data Cloud Summit this week, unveiling a number of new products for partners and customers alike.

Finally, US Signal continued to expand its investments into data centers with the intent of investing in even more.

Those stories and more in our Channel People of the Week.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsCanalysMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal