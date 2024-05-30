5 Things to Know About Incoming AWS CEO Matt Garman

Matt Garman starts his new job as AWS CEO on June 3.

As that day fast approaches, Amazon Web Services, the world’s largest public cloud computing provider, has just published a hybrid blog/interview featuring Garman’s take on his big shift. Indeed, taking on the AWS CEO role represents a significant move for Garman, who started at AWS 18 years ago as the company’s first-ever product manager. He has since led hypervisor, storage and sales teams.

AWS' Matt Garman

Now, a few days away from succeeding Adam Selipsky (who says he plans “to take the opportunity to spend more time with family for a while, recharge a bit, and create some mental free space to reflect and consider the possibilities.”), Garman is sharing some insights about himself with the world.

Here’s a glimpse at what the soon-to-be AWS CEO has to say: “I think the biggest impact you can have as a leader is not from your individual ideas or output, but from the team you hire. … I see my job as removing blockers for folks — figuring out how to help them go faster, how to identify more opportunities to push on — but then get out of their way.”

Find out how, and why, in the slideshow above, Garman got into AWS before it was AWS. And, tune into some of his philosophies. Finally, on the last slide, glean some insight into the personal side of the incoming AWS CEO.