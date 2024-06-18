Nvidia Cast in Co-Starring Role at HPE Discover 2024

Nvidia AI Computing by HPE establishes a strong generative AI partnership between the GPU king and a major hybrid cloud player.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

June 18, 2024

4 Min Read
HPE's Antonio Neri and Nvidia's Jensen Huang at HPE Discover 2024
HPE CEO Antonio Neri (left) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage at HPE Discover 2024, Las Vegas, June 18.HPE

HPE DISCOVER — HPE on Tuesday used its 2024 user conference in Las Vegas to position itself as best buddies with Nvidia, which has no shortage of artificial intelligence (AI) friends these days.

The companies launched Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, a portfolio of co-developed products and services designed around generative AI.

HPE rolled out the first part of the portfolio at Discover. HPE Private Cloud AI integrates Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, HPE GreenLake for File Storage and HPE ProLiant servers with support for Nvidia L40S and H100 NVL Tensor Core GPUs, and the Nvidia GH200 NVL2 platform. The Private Cloud AI software stack includes the Nvidia AI Enterprise storage platform with NIM inference microservices and HPE AI Essentials. The AI software provides curated AI and data foundation tools with a unified control plane.

The HPE Private Cloud AI is available through the HPE GreenLake cloud. It includes HPE’s new OpsRamp AI copilot to increase workload and IT efficiency.

Nvidia AI Computing by HPE offerings and services will be available through a joint go-to-market strategy that spans sales teams and channel partners, training, and system integrators including Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro.

HPE also launched an AI enablement program with Nvidia that includes new competencies and workshops tied to both vendors’ technologies, products and services.

Related:HPE Discover 2024: HPE Virtualization Draws VMware Comparison

HPE is hardly the only IT player partnering with Nvidia on generative AI. A big part of its AI strategy is to convince partners and customers that its technology works better with Nvidia than its rivals' work with the GPU giant. Nvidia played a large role at HPE Discover. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, appeared alongside HPE CEO Antonio Neri at the Tuesday keynote session at the Sphere, and the conference agenda was packed with other Nvidia speakers.

Huang said to build generative AI, “on a practical basis, you need a model stack, a data stack and a computing stack. Each one of those stacks is incredibly complicated. Between our two companies we’ve turned these three stacks into deployable solutions.”

Nvidia NIMs make up the model stack, Nvidia AI Enterprise is the data stack and HPE provides the computing stack and software that go along with that.

"We want to take those three stacks and simplify it into a private cloud," Huang said.

HPE Discover 2024 Features Turnkey Private Cloud AI

“At HPE, we wanted to create something unique with Nvidia,” Neri said. “Unlike services-led AI solutions out there, we deliver this as one integrated product,” Neri said. “It’s ready to run out of the box.”

HPE Private Cloud AI comes in four configurations — small, medium, large and extra large. Customers can start with any of the four and scale up to a larger configuration.

Fidelma Russo, HPE CTO and EVP of hybrid cloud, said what sets Private Cloud AI apart from rivals is it is a turnkey system rather than a reference architecture.

HPE's Fidelma Russo

HPE's Fidelma Russo

“It’s ready to run out of the box,” she said. “You plug it in, you connect it to the GreenLake cloud, and three clicks later − boom − your data science and IT operations teams are up and running the Nvidia software stack.”

HPE Private Cloud AI includes:

  • Support for inference, fine-tuning, and RAG AI workloads that utilize proprietary data.

  • Enterprise control for data privacy, security, transparency and governance requirements.

  • IT operations (ITOps) and AI operations (AIOps) management capabilities.

HPE GreenLake for File Storage has achieved NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification and Nvidia OVXstorage validation, which HPE executives say make it a proven enterprise file storage solution for running AI, GenAI and GPU-intensive workloads at scale. HPE also is planning Nvidia reference architecture storage certification programs.

HPE GreenLake for File Storage uses Vast Data technology through an OEM deal. File data is crucial for running generative AI workloads.

“Every discussion with our customers starts around data, what they're going to do with their data, and that now turns into a discussion around AI,” Russo said. “And how they're going to transform their business and use new data.”

Expect Private Cloud AI to be generally available in the fall. HPE also expects to ship Cray and ProLiant servers with Nvidia GPUs this year.

Look for HPE Cray XD670 servers with NVIDIA H200 NVL this summer, with ProLiant DL380a Gen12 servers with Nvidia H200 NVL Tensor Core GPUs and ProLiant DL384 Gen12 servers with dual Nvidia GH200 NVL2 due in the fall.

HPE’s AI partner strategy with Nvidia includes trainings and certifications such as AI acceleration workshops, AI skills development workshops, self-paced content and certifications; and competency programs for HPE AI solutions, compute, high performance computing (HPC) for enterprise, and storage and data.

Read more about:

Products and ServicesMSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author(s)

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal