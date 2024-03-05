HPE Optimizes HPE GreenLake for AI

HPE is addressing performance limitations around AI storage with new options for HPE GreenLake for File Storage.

The company is expanding HPE GreenLake for File Storage capabilities with new high-density, all-flash options to power large-scale enterprise AI and data lake workloads.

Compared to the release of HPE GreenLake for File Storage now shipping, HPE’s new options provide four-times capacity and as much double the system performance per rack unit. This allows HPE to double scale throughput at AI scale and reduce power consumption by as much as 50%, it said.

Plus, a new controller now has double the processing power and storage units with a 1-RU 1.3560PB all-NVMe JBOF. Customers can now accelerate workloads, slash costs and substantially reduce the data center footprint and power consumption, said HPE.

David Yu, senior manager product marketing, HPE Storage, explained what the updates mean in a blog. He said the vendor was taking a “major step toward enabling customers to achieve enterprise performance, simplicity, and enhanced efficiency — all at AI and data lake scale.

HPE's David Yu

“We’re helping organizations to better realize the power of AI and unlock more value from their data,” he wrote. “We’re empowering their data scientists, line-of-business application owners and IT staff with increased productivity; and we’re providing customers the means to achieve high sustainability.”

HPE GreenLake for File Storage: Enterprise Performance at AI Scale

With its latest high-density storage shelf, HPE GreenLake for File Storage has increased the capacity density of its high-end offering by seven times over what was released in mid-2023.

It said it also now delivers up to 2.3 times the capacity density of rivals Dell PowerScale and Pure Storage FlashBlade.

“As a business moving into or expanding AI initiatives, you want your IT to deliver enterprise performance at AI scale that starts with efficient, performant capacity for data aggregation and preparation,” said Yu. This should extend to “model training, tuning, and inferencing to span all the stages of AI, accelerating even the most data-intensive applications.

“From GenAI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to myriad other AI workloads, HPE GreenLake for File Storage not only delivers that enterprise performance, but also simplicity and enhanced efficiency, all at AI scale.”

HPE GreenLake Services for Partners

In November 2023, HPE announced updates to its Partner Ready Vantage Program, including new service offerings around HPE GreenLake. Partners are now able to layer their own services and customization on top of HPE GreenLake.

The vendor also said it has several competencies available for partners to participate in, which are aligned to HPE’s strategy for edge, hybrid cloud and AI, with additional competencies being announced in 2024.