Two tech industry giants have unveiled new artificial intelligence-powered tools that aim to help government agencies and software developers optimize their data use.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Deloitte each unveiled on Tuesday generative AI programs to assist with various product developments and industries. These are the latest implementations of generative AI tools by cloud providers, which often have some of the largest datasets available for training AI as a whole.

AWS 'Q' Now Available

AWS said that it's making Q, its assistant for software development and internal data leverage, generally available to consumers. The hyperscaler first announced Q at re:Invent last fall. The Q Assistant will generate code, debug and test for any apps in development. It also will implement new code from developer requests.

“Since we announced the service at re:Invent, we have been amazed at the productivity gains developers and business users have seen,” said Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of artificial intelligence and data at AWS. “Early indications signal Amazon Q could help our customers’ employees become more than 80% more productive at their jobs; and with the new features we’re planning on introducing in the future, we think this will only continue to grow.”

AWS' Swami Sivasubramanian

The cloud giant also announced Amazon Q Apps, a new function that allows businesses to create apps with generative AI and company data via natural language. This function would theoretically remove the need to code an app since the AI handles all of the coding functions.

Deloitte unveiled the Elevating Digital Government Experiences platform on Tuesday. The platform, which it designed in collaboration with Google Public Sector, intends to expedite the process of providing users with timely answers to their queries.

"The EDGE platform ushers in a new era of secure and trustworthy interactions between government agencies and the people they serve, powered by next-generation AI models,” Jason Salzetti, head of Deloitte's Government and Public Service Industry, said. “It will help our clients meet the service expectations of their constituents by providing them with timely and essential information and resources."

Deloitte's Jason Salzetti

EDGE is built upon several established generative AI tools and enhanced by Gemini. The program could have a number of purposes, such as helping military veterans seeking benefits, operating as a central hub for business-related government services or supporting applications for acquiring health and human services, to name a few.

Deloitte and Google Public Sector have worked together for over 10 years to provide essential technologies to government agencies.