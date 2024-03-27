Intel is adding developers and independent hardware vendors (IHVs) to its AI PC Acceleration Program.

Launched in October 2023, the AI PC Acceleration Program aims to connect IHVs and independent software vendors (ISVs) with Intel resources. These include artificial intelligence (AI) toolchains, training, co-engineering, software optimization, hardware, design resources, technical expertise, co-marketing and sales opportunities.

Intel now is expanding the program to engage with small and medium-size players and aspiring developers.

AI PC Developer Program

The AI PC Developer Program provides access to tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks and developer kits that include the latest Intel hardware featuring the Intel Core Ultra processor.

The AI PC Developer Program provides a “one-stop shop” for developers, said Intel. They can access AI PC and client-focused toolkits, documentation and training via its resource pages. Throughout, Intel wants developers take advantage of Its Core Ultra processor technologies to maximize AI and machine learning (ML) application performance and accelerate new use cases.

Carla Rodriguez, VP, client computing group and GM, client software ecosystem, explained the reasons behind the new program.

“We are launching an expansion to that AI PC Acceleration Program to … reach many of the small and medium ISVs, the mom and pops so to speak, and those individual developers and those aspiring developers that are currently in colleges and universities.”

Intel's Carla Rodriguez

Rodriguez said developers are “a critical piece in helping us drive and accelerate that innovation with different use cases and experiences all for AI PCs.

“Our goal is to accelerate that app development and provide them with the resources for a consistent. seamless … frictionless experience," she said.

Hardware Vendors Optimizing For AI PCs

Elsewhere, Intel has already onboarded 150 hardware vendors into the AI PC Accelerator Program, to enable IHVs to “prepare, optimize and enable” their hardware for its AI PCs.

Qualified partners gain access to Intel’s Open Labs, where they receive technical and co-engineering support early in the development phase of their hardware solutions and platforms. Additionally, Intel will provide reference hardware so that IHVs can test and optimize their technology to run as efficiently as possible at time of launch.

Matt King is senior director of Intel’s client hardware ecosystem client computing group. He said Intel is offering a lab service and 24/7 access to Intel’s testing and system integration processes.

“This includes operations on early reference hardware so that we can have confidence that they’re prepared for upcoming Intel platforms. Furthermore, once these components pass through the overlap service, it’ll be a part of Intel’s marketing and engineering engagements with our OEMs [original equipment manufacturers]. This will ensure completely optimized system solutions,” he explained.

AI PCs to Reinvigorate Market

Intel is bringing more 300 AI-accelerated features to market through 2024 with Intel Core Ultra processors across 230 designs from 12 global OEMs.

Canalys, which is owned by Channel Futures’ parent company, Informa, said AI-capable PCs are poised to reinvigorate the market and transform user experiences. The firm estimates that AI-capable PCs will make up 40% of global PC shipments in 2025.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently explained Intel’s "AI everywhere" position.

“Our strategy is, we’re going to build it in every one of our products. Every client product, every data center product, every cloud product, every networking product, but we also want to be the Foundry for everybody as well. So, I say, ‘I’m the company who has 100% of the AI TAM available to me.’”

Gelsinger also said it’s up to channel partners to help customers discover new AI applications and use cases.