AI-Capable PCs to Reinvigorate the PC Market

Vendors and chipmakers leap into action with more than of PCs set to be AI-capable by 2027, driven by a major refresh cycle.

Christine Horton

January 8, 2024

5 Slides
AI-capable PCs

The emergence of AI-capable PCs marks a watershed moment for the PC industry, according to channel analysts at Canalys.

Canalys (which is owned by Channel Futures’ parent company Informa), said AI-capable PCs are poised to reinvigorate the market and transform user experiences.

The firm published a report Monday that indicates AI-capable PCs are poised to achieve mainstream adoption in the next three to five years.

“Following the explosive growth of generative AI models, such as ChatGPT, on-device AI represents the next frontier. Integrating dedicated AI acceleration hardware into PCs can enable compelling innovation in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and creativity,” said the report's authors.

To capitalize, vendors “must prioritize ecosystem collaboration to develop differentiated solutions, communicate benefits clearly to customers.” They must also “uphold strong privacy and ethical standards in using data.”

“The emergence of AI-capable PCs brings immense opportunities alongside challenges,” said Canalys. “But with strategic execution focused on user needs, AI PCs can transform productivity, creativity, collaboration and more for both consumers and businesses. Industry leaders should closely track developments in this rapidly evolving space.”

See the slideshow above for Canalys’ top insights and opportunities related to AI-capable PCs.

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

