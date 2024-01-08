The emergence of AI-capable PCs marks a watershed moment for the PC industry, according to channel analysts at Canalys.

Canalys (which is owned by Channel Futures’ parent company Informa), said AI-capable PCs are poised to reinvigorate the market and transform user experiences.

The firm published a report Monday that indicates AI-capable PCs are poised to achieve mainstream adoption in the next three to five years.

“Following the explosive growth of generative AI models, such as ChatGPT, on-device AI represents the next frontier. Integrating dedicated AI acceleration hardware into PCs can enable compelling innovation in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and creativity,” said the report's authors.

To capitalize, vendors “must prioritize ecosystem collaboration to develop differentiated solutions, communicate benefits clearly to customers.” They must also “uphold strong privacy and ethical standards in using data.”

“The emergence of AI-capable PCs brings immense opportunities alongside challenges,” said Canalys. “But with strategic execution focused on user needs, AI PCs can transform productivity, creativity, collaboration and more for both consumers and businesses. Industry leaders should closely track developments in this rapidly evolving space.”

See the slideshow above for Canalys’ top insights and opportunities related to AI-capable PCs.