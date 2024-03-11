Gelsinger Promises a Return to 'Iconic' Intel

Intel is going after 100% of the total addressable market (TAM) for artificial intelligence (AI), said CEO Pat Gelsinger (above, pictured onstage at HP Amplify.) Gelsinger was asked about his efforts to rebuild Intel by HP CEO Enrique Lores last week at HP’s partner event, HP Amplify. Gelsinger returned in 2021 to put Intel back on the map after it ground to rivals in Asia.

“We’re rebuilding the iconic Intel, a place with a seminal role in the technology industry,” he said. “Also rebuilding the semiconductor supply chains of the world. And as we began that journey, it’s rebuilding the partnership with our channel partners … but also rebuilding manufacturing in America.”

Gelsinger Creating Two Intel Companies

Part of Gelsinger’s plan has been to separate Intel’s Product and Foundry lines into two separate businesses. Intel Foundry has also been expanded to include technology development, supply chains, fabrication, and packaging services. Intel’s Product division will now focus on product development alongside licensing client, desktop, and networking solutions.

“[We] said, ‘Hey, we’re not fixing one company. We’re creating two world class companies,’” said Gelsinger.

Central to Intel’s growth strategy is being both a designer and manufacturer of chips. Moreover it wants to manufacture chips for companies with which it competes directly in the PC and laptop chip space, including AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

AI dominated discussions at HP Amplify. On Intel’s own ‘AI everywhere’ position, he said: “Our strategy is, we’re going to build it in every one of our products. Every client product, every data center product, every cloud product, every networking product, but we also want to be the Foundry for everybody as well. So, I say ‘I’m the company who has 100% of the AI TAM available to me.’

“Even AMD, Qualcomm … I want to be the manufacturer for them, even when they’re competing with my products. We uniquely have the opportunity to participate in 100% of the AI TAM.”

CEO Pursuing Strategy Despite 'So Many Critics'

Gelsinger also revealed the challenge of turning the ship around at Intel, often in the face of criticism.

“I have so many critics on Wall Street, I call them the bulls, the bears and the perma-bears, they are never coming out of hibernation. You have so many critics on the transformation. Then you have one second where it succeeds then you have ‘oh, yeah, we always believed in you.’ Okay, that was five years of criticism.

“You cannot turn, you cannot be dissuaded. Stay true to the vision and bring your team on that journey with you. That’s what leadership is all about.”