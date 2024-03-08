Sponsored By

HP Amplify: Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia Weigh In on AI

CEOs from Intel, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Nvidia and AMD talked up AI at HP Amplify. Here's what partners need to know.

Christine Horton

March 8, 2024

AI at HP Amplify

HP AMPLIFY — CEOs from the world’s biggest tech companies have weighed in with their advice to channel partners regarding the burgeoning opportunities around artificial intelligence (AI).

Leaders from Intel, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Nvidia and AMD joined HP CEO Enrique Lores at the vendor’s partner event, HP Amplify – either virtually or in-person in Las Vegas.

AI was the topic on everyone’s lips. Lores asked each exec for their hot take on the subject, and how partners can make the most out of the AI opportunity.

See the slideshow above to see what they said.

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

