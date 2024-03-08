HP Amplify: Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia Weigh In on AI
CEOs from Intel, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Nvidia and AMD talked up AI at HP Amplify. Here's what partners need to know.
March 8, 2024
HP AMPLIFY — CEOs from the world’s biggest tech companies have weighed in with their advice to channel partners regarding the burgeoning opportunities around artificial intelligence (AI).
Leaders from Intel, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Nvidia and AMD joined HP CEO Enrique Lores at the vendor’s partner event, HP Amplify – either virtually or in-person in Las Vegas.
AI was the topic on everyone’s lips. Lores asked each exec for their hot take on the subject, and how partners can make the most out of the AI opportunity.
See the slideshow above to see what they said.
