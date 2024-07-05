Vonage Write-Down Could Signal Internal, Channel Strife
We got the channel's reaction to the news of Ericsson's $1.1 billion write-down of Vonage, which it bought two years ago.
July 8, 2024
The move could be due to having lost customers or for various other reasons, Arnold noted.
"My thought process is that the Vonage name is not typically associated with enterprise-grade deployments, yet it is known for its CPaaS capabilities," the UCC analyst said.
Arnold also said this puts Vonage up against Sinch and other players like the CPaaS market leader, Twilio, making it increasingly difficult for Vonage to compete at scale.
The Vonage write-down might also suggest that Ericsson overestimated its ability to penetrate the market.
"And the Vonage brand can only take them so far. So if I am a channel guy and I want to break into that market, that will be a tougher job as it remains unseen if the synergy between Ericsson as a network provider lines up effectively enough with Vonage as a communications platform, " Arnold told Channel Futures.
With Ericsson banking on Vonage having a global network of carrier partners, Arnold says what's playing out amounts to things not happening fast enough and that Ericsson could be running out of patience with the popular business communications and API provider.
Viirtue CEO Daniel Rosenrauch said the news of Ericsson's Vonage write-down signals what he called "significant changes ahead for Vonage partners and the channel at large."
"While this development may create uncertainty, it also presents a golden opportunity," Rosenrauch told Channel Futures.
He noted that with Vonage's market share now up for grabs, partners have what he believes to be "a unique chance to migrate their clients to more stable and partner-friendly solutions."
"With what has happened recently to Metaswitch and VMware, I think it's safe for existing Vonage partners to be concerned. Acting now ensures partners can secure and grow their client base before potential disruptions," according to Rosenrauch.
Steven Karachinsky, the man who heads UCaaS-focused Ziro, said the Vonage write-down highlights the "troubled marriage between Ericsson and Vonage."
For him, it reveals an "unclear synergy between the two companies."
"Vonage, while a solid mid-tier player with commendable technology, hasn't been an industry leader, and the acquisition got pitched on the premise that Vonage's expertise in APIs and its software community would enable it to serve as a middleman, bridging developers and telcos with standardized APIs," Karachinsky said. A "lack of a clear strategy has become apparent," and now, with half of the acquisition value written down, "Vonage will likely face significant challenges in investing in technology, partnerships and its ecosystem," Karachinsky suggested.
What's more, Karachinsky sees financial constraints and a heightened focus on immediate results, telling us that often leads to short-term thinking and actions, "suggesting that Vonage and its partner community could be heading into tough times," he said.
It should be noted that Ziro, which provides Microsoft voice solutions, competes with Vonage.
Rick Garcia, executive VP of product and marketing at Momentum, said that Ericsson's Vonage write-down serves as a "wake-up call for the telecom industry."
"The future of communication isn't just about making calls; it's about seamless digital collaboration," said Garcia.
With Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex at the forefront, Garcia said that "transforming traditional phone systems into integrated applications within comprehensive collaboration platforms is a rapidly evolving landscape."
He contends that strategic adaptation is crucial, with successful providers emerging as those that pivot to support Teams or multiple collaboration platforms. Further, Garcia sees carriers that embrace and support the collaboration ecosystem as poised to lead the market in the coming years.
Momentum sells VoIP solutions, unified communications and conferencing, collaboration and more.
For partners and agents, Garcia said they should "carefully consider the long-term prospects of their customer placements; while standalone voice services may retain a niche market, their relevance will get restricted to businesses with minimal email or collaboration needs."
Yet for most organizations, Garcia assures, "voice communication has become another feature in the broader collaboration suite. In this new era of integrated communications, industry partners must do more than merely respond to current demands."
"They must proactively guide customers toward comprehensive collaboration solutions, and those who fail to adapt risk getting left behind in this rapidly changing market. As the industry moves forward, the focus should be on creating value through integrated solutions and network capabilities rather than relying solely on traditional cloud voice services," Garcia argues.
Those with any real future or stake in this arena must effectively leverage these new technologies and meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age, Garcia told Channel Futures.
With other companies in the CPaaS space, most notably Twilio, with the ouster of co-founder and former CEO Jeff Lawson earlier this year, it's clear that stakeholders are demanding change, particularly if they've made a hefty investment.
In the case of Vonage, Ericsson paid more than $6 billion two years ago, hoping for a quicker return on investment.
For now, the channel reaction appears mixed. What happens next could largely depend on confidence in Vonage and its ability to return the monthly recurring revenue it seeks.
Two years after acquiring unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider Vonage, Ericsson has issued its second write-down of $1.1 billion following weak guidance for the Vonage portion of its business.
Last October, Ericsson issued its first Vonage write-down, totaling some $3 billion, something Jon Arnold, unified communication and collaboration (UCC) analyst, and principal analyst at J Arnold & Associates, said isn’t a good sign.
"I am not hearing very much from Vonage these days. We're not getting a lot of updates, news, nothing that's moving the needle, so clearly they are struggling," Arnold told Channel Futures.
J Arnold & Associates' Jon Arnold
From a channel perspective, Arnold shared that he sometimes wonders if the Ericsson acquisition made sense.
"That ownership could very well be hindering Vonage when it comes to the channel, in the core market that it is known for," the analyst said. "That's UCaaS, contact center as a service (CCaaS) and communications platform as a service (CPaaS). I wonder if the channel is working hesitantly to push more when the competing options are more stable, more independent companies."
Channel Futures TV: Vonage's Reggie Scales tells Channel Futures editorial director Craig Galbraith that Vonage is "all-in" on AI, combining it with its business communications platform to create a holistic offering for channel partners.
Arnold is referring to companies like Microsoft and its Teams offering.
"When you throw Ericsson into the picture, I can see how that might spook a few people when chasing new business," Arnold said.
Ericsson/Vonage had not responded to our request for comment by publication time.
Check out our slideshow above, which has channel reaction to the recent news of a Vonage write-down.
