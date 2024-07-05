Vonage Write-Down Could Signal Internal, Channel Strife

The move could be due to having lost customers or for various other reasons, Arnold noted.

"My thought process is that the Vonage name is not typically associated with enterprise-grade deployments, yet it is known for its CPaaS capabilities," the UCC analyst said.

Arnold also said this puts Vonage up against Sinch and other players like the CPaaS market leader, Twilio, making it increasingly difficult for Vonage to compete at scale.