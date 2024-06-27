The time has come for CPaaS lovers to rejoice as Gartner's Magic Quadrant report for 2024 has just dropped, with top names like Tiwlio, Infobip, Snich and Vonage named leaders in this year's comprehensive report.

Bandwidth and Tencent Cloud are challengers in this year's report, with Route Mobile, Tata Communications and Mitto named niche players by Gartner. The research firm identified Tanla and Cisco as visionaries.

Defined by the APIs and SDKs it extends, communications platform as a service (CPaaS) is also well known for its no- and low-code capabilities, which allow organizations to promote communication channels that span voice to SMS, email, messaging apps, video and conversation capabilities.

Security is another principal component of CPaaS, which helps companies of all sizes stay protected via features like voice-facial-finger biometrics, call risk scoring, SIM verification, silent mobile verification, call/delivery analytics, call tracking, dynamic route capabilities, anti-phishing and anti-spam, and phone number anonymization/number masking.

Not merely ushering communications, CPaaS places a particular emphasis on quick deployment to enable on-demand conversational customer experiences along with its ability to serve various vertical and horizontal use cases such as campaign management and a place CPaaS shined during the pandemic, telemedicine.

Related:CF20: 2024's 20 Top CPaaS Providers You Should Know

There are also contact centers, an environment where conversation bots play a central role, along with remote learning and various other deployment types that CPaaS enables.

Today, CPaaS features more advanced capabilities, such as rich communication messaging and integration with third-party messaging services such as Apple Messages for Business, RCS, Google Business Messages, MMS, WhatsApp and WeChat.

All of these features lend themselves to the kind of value-added services those in the partner community focusing on CPaaS in any capacity seek. They're helping customers to pull off customer service feats from self-service to escalating calls in a contact center environment to an agent who can extend service via video. They also lend channel partners a fairly sizable monthly recurring revenue (MRR) via the delivery model.

We will take you through the companies researchers at Gartner deemed worthy of topping its coveted annual list of CPaaS challengers, leaders, niche players and visionaries in the slideshow above.