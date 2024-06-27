Twilio, Vonage, Among CPaaS Providers in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant
We have a breakdown of those that made the Gartner Magic Quadrant report for CPaaS providers, many of which have a channel presence.
June 28, 2024
Gartner
It's no surprise that Twilio is once more named a leader, even following the ouster of its co-founder and former CEO Jeff Lawson at the beginning of the year. Active in North America and EMEA, the global company focuses on the core attributes of CPaaS and lends what Gartner calls "extensive scalability," which works well for its primary base of large enterprise users.
The dual United Kingdom and Croatia-based Infobip is a privately held firm named a leader in the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant report for 2024 with a footprint in EMEA, APAC (including India), North America and LATAM that extends local delivery, sales and support in said markets.
Publicly held, Sinch is a Sweden-based CPaaS provider named a leader in this year's report, and its CPaaS solution extends global voice and SMS delivery via its super network that it backs with what Gartner called "strong SLAs."
The CPaaS provider enables a range of OTT messaging, advanced email messaging, APIs and rich channel experiences. Sinch also extends refined AI chat and voice bot functions, and is fond of acquisitions, having bought companies like Inteliquent, Mailgun, Mailjet, MessageMedia and more.
Vonage, another CPaaS veteran and MQ leader for 2024, now a subsidiary of Ericsson, has topped the list for its Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) while extending a wide range of core CPaaS capabilities.
On the AI front, Vonage has a third-party AI integration and added generative AI capabilities into its platform, which now boasts conversational e-commerce geared toward contact centers.
Bandwidth being named a challenger in this year's Magic Quadrant report is no shock, as this isn't the company's first time topping the list like the others listed here. Known for its global voice and messaging network, Gartner highlights that Bandwidth's infrastructure supports many of the leading unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact-center-as-a-service (CaaS) providers.
It additionally extends support for text messaging platforms.
Following the 2020 acquisition of Voxbone, Gartner shares that the CPaaS provider is "investing heavily in its Maestro platform that connects its network with third-party partners in UCaaS, CCaaS and CAI."
Known for its vendor-agnostic approach, Bandwidth enables ISVs to orchestrate complete call flows and integrate UCaaS and CCaaS with conversational artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities for customer experience (CX) purposes.
China-based and publicly traded Tencent Cloud is the other CPaaS leader identified by Gartner. The company is well-known for its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) gaming and digital content/meeting functionalities. You may know Tencent for owning China's most popular apps, WeChat and WeCom.
Extending a wide range of services that span SMS, SIP trunking, advanced 5G deployments and biometric security, as noted in the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant 2024, researchers there herald the company for its strong focus on AI and generative AI.
Regarding Niche players, the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant report named India-based Route Mobile one in its report for 2024, documenting that the publicly held firm supports SMS, voice and omnichannel capabilities in addition to its OTT messaging apps.
It further has a platform that focuses on AI bot building, a solution for email marketing APIs and a digital identity solution on the security side.
Tata Communications is another India-based telecom operator named a niche player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS this year. Having acquired Italian CPaaS provider Kaleyra last October, it offers an expansive range of CPaaS services for multiple verticals like health care, media and financial services.
Mitto is a Switzerland-based CPaaS provider that Gartner likewise ID'd as a niche player. The privately held CPaaS company offers many of the mainstays of CPaaS, such as SMS integration with messaging apps like Viber and WhatsApp, further diving into OTT messaging, email services and AI-based routing services.
With support in the United States, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, the company even has ties to CRM and boasts more than 800 direct carrier connections.
Cisco is a “visionary” according to Gartner and this year's report, for its Webex Connect solution, a part of its Webex collaboration portfolio. Its go-to-market technique notably centers around cost-effectiveness and building automated communication workflows via typical CPaaS channels — SMS, Whatsapp, RCS, etc.
Moreover, the CPaaS solution can skillfully meld with other Cisco products like the Webex Contact Center and shares a long list of third-party customer relationships management (CRM) service integrations.
Last but not least is Tanla Communications, another India-based CPaaS provider that tops the Gartner Magic Quadrant list as a visionary for its voice, safety/compliance and AI solutions. With a primary base in APAC (predominantly India and Southeast Asia), it has a fortified base in EMEA, servicing its U.S. audience via its channel program of ISVs and telcos.
Last year, it made moves on the acquisition front, snatching ValueFirst from competitor Twilio, giving it a footprint in Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.
The time has come for CPaaS lovers to rejoice as Gartner's Magic Quadrant report for 2024 has just dropped, with top names like Tiwlio, Infobip, Snich and Vonage named leaders in this year's comprehensive report.
Bandwidth and Tencent Cloud are challengers in this year's report, with Route Mobile, Tata Communications and Mitto named niche players by Gartner. The research firm identified Tanla and Cisco as visionaries.
Defined by the APIs and SDKs it extends, communications platform as a service (CPaaS) is also well known for its no- and low-code capabilities, which allow organizations to promote communication channels that span voice to SMS, email, messaging apps, video and conversation capabilities.
Security is another principal component of CPaaS, which helps companies of all sizes stay protected via features like voice-facial-finger biometrics, call risk scoring, SIM verification, silent mobile verification, call/delivery analytics, call tracking, dynamic route capabilities, anti-phishing and anti-spam, and phone number anonymization/number masking.
Not merely ushering communications, CPaaS places a particular emphasis on quick deployment to enable on-demand conversational customer experiences along with its ability to serve various vertical and horizontal use cases such as campaign management and a place CPaaS shined during the pandemic, telemedicine.
There are also contact centers, an environment where conversation bots play a central role, along with remote learning and various other deployment types that CPaaS enables.
Today, CPaaS features more advanced capabilities, such as rich communication messaging and integration with third-party messaging services such as Apple Messages for Business, RCS, Google Business Messages, MMS, WhatsApp and WeChat.
All of these features lend themselves to the kind of value-added services those in the partner community focusing on CPaaS in any capacity seek. They're helping customers to pull off customer service feats from self-service to escalating calls in a contact center environment to an agent who can extend service via video. They also lend channel partners a fairly sizable monthly recurring revenue (MRR) via the delivery model.
We will take you through the companies researchers at Gartner deemed worthy of topping its coveted annual list of CPaaS challengers, leaders, niche players and visionaries in the slideshow above.
