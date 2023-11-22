Sponsored By

New Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant ID's 2023 Industry Leaders

RingCentral, Microsoft and Vonage are here. See who else made the prestigious "Magic Quadrant" and why.

Moshe Beauford

December 7, 2023

Gartner UCaaS

8x8, Cisco, Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom are all leaders in Gartner's 2023 UCaaS (unified communications as a service) Magic Quadrant report, just making its debut. The research firm ID'd Dialpad as the single "visionary" and Google as the single "challenger." GoTo, Sangoma, Vonage, and Wildix earned recognition as "niche" players.

Gartner researchers contend that a full-bodied UCaaS offering must include software apps, a contact center offering, quality service monitoring and APIs.

To be included in this mostly exclusive list, UCaaS providers must have a base of at least 750,000 paying users with telephony and domestic calling plans. Another requirement is 20 or more present customers with 2,500 or more users paying for enterprise telephony functionality.

Honorees also must have 20 or more current customers with 2,500 paying customers who leverage domestic PSTN (public switched telephone network) calling plans.

Concerning revenue, those named in the report must earn at least $50 million annually in recurring revenue from UCaaS licenses and seats. The companies identified in this report also must have 75 or more sales and support staff that they directly employ.

About the Author(s)

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

