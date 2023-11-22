8x8, Cisco, Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom are all leaders in Gartner's 2023 UCaaS (unified communications as a service) Magic Quadrant report, just making its debut. The research firm ID'd Dialpad as the single "visionary" and Google as the single "challenger." GoTo, Sangoma, Vonage, and Wildix earned recognition as "niche" players.

Gartner researchers contend that a full-bodied UCaaS offering must include software apps, a contact center offering, quality service monitoring and APIs.

To be included in this mostly exclusive list, UCaaS providers must have a base of at least 750,000 paying users with telephony and domestic calling plans. Another requirement is 20 or more present customers with 2,500 or more users paying for enterprise telephony functionality.

Honorees also must have 20 or more current customers with 2,500 paying customers who leverage domestic PSTN (public switched telephone network) calling plans.

Concerning revenue, those named in the report must earn at least $50 million annually in recurring revenue from UCaaS licenses and seats. The companies identified in this report also must have 75 or more sales and support staff that they directly employ.