Orca Security is starting 2024 by laying off 15% of its workforce in more than 60 employees.

The Portland, Oregon-based company confirmed the layoffs. Half will occur in Israel, and the remainder from locations around the world, including London, Bangkok, Portland and other offices in the United States.

Orca Security sent us the following statement:

“Since Orca Security’s founding, a key guiding principle has been growing responsibly and profitably. Based on the current macroeconomic conditions, we made the difficult decision to say goodbye to a number of our colleagues across the company. We wish them well and will announce updates on our go-forward strategy in the coming weeks.”

To date, Orca Security has raised nearly $640 million and has a $1.8 billion valuation. Last summer, it was added to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100, which ranks the top private cloud companies globally. It ranks 95th on the list.

According to Forbes, Orca Security has 447 employees and its client list tripled in the past year, and now includes Unity, SAP and more. It was founded in 2019.

Orca Security isn’t the only company doing business in the channel to start 2024 with layoffs. Xerox also announced it’s laying off more than 3,000 workers this quarter as part of a restructuring plan.

Orca Security makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its SideScanning technology and unified data model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud.