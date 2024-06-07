CF: In your keynote, you said technology defenses have never been more challenged, and you can speak to that personally. Can you elaborate on what’s changed in the past several months?

PB: I think we have to be a lot more flexible in how we're viewing things. We're seeing adversaries deploying AI in attacks. For example, we're seeing a lot of brute-force password spray attacks. And when I say more, it's very frequent in the whole industry. They're literally leveraging AI in the bots. They scrape sites with credential harvesting sites. It's so seamless. We're seeing a lot of increase in that, where normally I would see one a month, maybe one every two months, and now I'm seeing it several times a month.

I'm talking to my industry peers and they say they're seeing the same ones, too. Our defenses are doing just fine on those. It should be table stakes to be able to defend against that stuff, obviously knowing what your external infrastructure looks like and to ensure that there's multifactor authentication (MFA) in place that you're using, that no one's reusing passwords and things like that. It's the flexibility. We can't be stuck in our comfort zone is what I'm telling my folks. So that's our theme right now.