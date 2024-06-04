On day two of IT Nation Secure, ConnectWise unveiled new tools, including Security360 and Sidekick for Security, to help MSPs better meet their customers’ cybersecurity needs.

ConnectWise Security360 will allow MSPs to consolidate and standardize security data from disparate tools, providing a comprehensive overview of their client’s attack surface. MSPs can unlock the full potential of their security tools, allowing them to enhance threat detection, streamline response efforts and continuously optimize their clients' security posture.

With ConnectWise Security360, MSPs can aggregate all the data from disparate security tools and then normalizes those inputs to derive an MSP security score. This score clearly communicates the risk exposure across the MSPs’ client base and allows them to visualize the effectiveness of their security services. It also helps pinpoint MSPs to the issues that require immediate attention for remediation.

In addition, ConnectWise announced the launch of Sidekick for Security, an AI-powered digital assistant designed to elevate cybersecurity measures. Sidekick for Security allows MSP owners and technicians to query using natural language prompts to quickly understand their customers' overall security posture and identify high-priority security areas on which to focus their next actions.

Sidekick for Security Capabilities

With the introduction of Sidekick for Security, MSPs can now also take advantage of improved security posture visibility, security ticket assistance and simplified response action.

Also, ConnectWise announced new custom options for its robotic process automation (RPA) service, and its managed detection and response (MDR) is now able to support Microsoft 365.

Ameer Karim, ConnectWise’s executive vice president and general manager of cybersecurity and data protection, said the only way to stay ahead of the bad actors is to “streamline how we monitor and manage the security tools.”

“When it comes to IT security, relying on too many tools can be a recipe for disaster,” he said. “I hear this every day with texts saying, 'Hey, Ameer, I'm drowning in alerts, struggling to make sense of different tools, how do I make this work?' We now have a signal-to-noise ratio problem. While many cybersecurity companies are trying to address security challenges with point solutions, adding yet another tool to manage won't make anything easier. If anything, it's going to make your life harder.

"Another problem is trying to make sense of each tool and how it relates to each other. Although each tool might have similarities, none of it is easy to understand. And how do you know which tool is doing its job, truly helping improve your customers' security posture? We've been listening and learning from you all about what's working and not working. It's time for a different approach. It's time to reinvent security as we know it.”

