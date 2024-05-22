TD Synnex partners at this week’s Beyond Security have experienced rapid growth due to focusing on high-growth technologies like AI, cloud and security.

In fact, this is the final Beyond Security as TD Synnex announced a new event, the TD Synnex High-Growth Conference, for next May.

“So before you got here, we actually did an analysis on our partners in the room,” said Calhoun McKinney, TD Synnex’s senior director of high-growth technologies. “And what we learned is that your performance in the high-growth space with TD Synnex, as an audience, you have grown with us over 17% since the last Beyond Security in the high-growth technology space, so well done. And in the security space specifically, this room has grown over 22% since the last Beyond Security. So these numbers reflect that this partnership is beating the market and this is the crew you want to be a part of. I look forward to seeing these numbers grow. And next year when we're back, we'll share that update.”

At Beyond Security, TD Synnex introduced its new MSP Evolve program, an aggregation of its resources and tools designed to accelerate business growth by addressing MSPs’ latest needs. The program will initially be available for North American MSPs.

Paul Drotch, CFO of Cumulus Global, a cloud MSP based in Massachusetts with customers throughout the United States, said his company will benefit from MSP Evolve.

“It was formalizing what I had known and was aware of, but it really just put it right in front of my face,” he said. “Basically, it will help us scale; it’s that simple. I guess we know what we know, we also know what we don't know and sometimes we don't know what we don't know. This whole program will help bring everything together for us. For example, say we're thinking of doing more security or backup with our customers as a whole. How can you help us, TD Synnex, bring us vendors and bring us solutions? They know our business very well. They know that we're Google-centric or Microsoft-centric as well, too, so it has to work with both of those platforms generally. They'll bring us solutions and they'll help us implement [them]. So it’s going to be extremely helpful. I’m looking forward to it.”

Cumulus Global focuses on high-growth technologies like AI, Drotch said.

“With our partnerships with both Microsoft and Google, we're selling Copilot − Microsoft's version − and Gemini, which is Google's product. We're also, probably like most other people, trying to figure it out as we go along. We are trying to jump in with both feet and make sure it works for our clients. Honestly, for me personally, it's very new to me as it is to most people, and so the training that they provide is going to be extremely helpful for us, not only for myself, but also how I can explain it to our end users. Like, 'Why you should adopt this. How are you getting the ROI on investing in AI?' So I'm very excited about that.”

When it comes to AI and cybersecurity, Cumulus Global is just getting started, Drotch said.

“But we believe it's ... the important way of the future,” he said. “Another benefit of coming to a conference like this is that we're just absorbing information from the vendors who are on the cutting edge and putting it all together. And talking to some of the other participants, the other peers of mine, who are very smart people here, sharing information and best practices, it's extremely helpful.”

MSP Evolve to Help Smaller MSPs

Jason Noel, director of sales at Network Solutions, an Indiana-based MSP, also said MSP Evolve will be helpful to his business.

“I think it's a great way to help a small business like ours to leverage the tools and resources available, and grow,” he said.

Noel said Beyond Security had a nice variety of end users, as well as customers and suppliers to benefit from, “all shapes and sizes, and who and how you can offer different solutions to.”

In terms of AI and cybersecurity, it’s early days for Network Solutions, he said.

“We've got a ways to go to understand that and how to do that,” Noel said. “I think TD Synnex can help. I think they're doing a nice job. I'm trying to show people the road map there.”