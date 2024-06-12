Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s security and collaboration business, told attendees at Conf24 that Talos processes about 550 billion security events daily.

“What we wanted to do was make sure that we can enrich Splunk with Talos data across the entirety of the Splunk portfolio,” he said. “All [of you] should have Talos-enriched data so that you can make sure that you can more effectively process and analyze the data for emerging threats that are occurring in the market. You will actually see this come out over the course of the next few months. Talos [will] be integrated with Splunk, and all of the data from Talos will be enriched to Splunk so that you can have far better ability to go out and do detections and compress the time for investigation.”

Patel said he’s “excited” about all the potential of Cisco and Splunk have because “we don't have overlapping technologies between security and what Splunk does.”

“Great products get built by good companies, but movements get created by communities, and one thing that you folks should know about Cisco is we appreciate the passion with which, over the course of the past 20 years, this community has built this data movement,” he said. “I just want to commit to you that we are not going to screw up Splunk. We are going to get it way, way better than where we are right now. But more importantly, we're going to make sure that we nurture this community, because this is the heart and soul of Splunk. All of you should be really proud of this amazing movement that you've created in the industry, that we're just going to take larger and scale it to 8 billion people on the planet. We are so excited to make sure that we can work with each one of you.”

Splunk's Tom Casey said there are more Cisco-Splunk integrations coming around Cisco Identity Intelligence, Hypershield and more, “so stay tuned.”

O’Hara said partners are excited about the opportunities ahead from Splunk and Cisco.

“We've had our partner advisory councils across the globe and there's an overwhelming excitement,” she said. “If you were to summarize a couple things, one is opportunity. I think one is reach and scale. And I think our partners now see an opening with more innovation on the Cisco side to have a more holistic solution and be more competitive ... in the marketplace. So they feel like this is just a great opportunity to be in front and stay in front.”