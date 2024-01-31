Sponsored By

Proofpoint anticipates transitioning half of the eliminated positions to two different international locations.

Edward Gately

January 31, 2024

Proofpoint layoffs are impacting 280 workers, or 6% of its workforce globally, as the company positions itself for "long-term success."

Proofpoint wasn’t among the barrage of tech companies that shed workers last year. Sumit Dhawan took over as CEO after Ashan Willy’s departure in November.

Proofpoint confirmed the layoffs, saying it’s doing so to ensure “continued and long-term success as a world-class business operating at scale.”

“This decision was not taken lightly, and it is deeply rooted in our forward-looking company strategy of aligning our investments and hiring to our strategic priorities, expanding our operational footprint by leveraging a global talent pool, and streamlining our organization with fewer management layers,” it said. 

By the middle of 2024, Proofpoint anticipates nearly half of the eliminated positions will transition to its global centers in Ireland and Argentina. Coupled with continued hiring aligned with its key priorities, it expects to end 2024 with roughly the same number of employees that it started 2024. 

Proofpoint Layoffs: 'No Disruption'

“We appreciate our employees’ dedication and service, and are committed to helping them make this transition as smoothly as possible,” the company said. “As the cybersecurity partner of choice for organizations globally, we remain steadfast in our mission to protect people and defend data against people-centric cybersecurity risks. We do not anticipate any disruption for our customers as a result of these changes.”

Some individuals took to TheLayoff.com to express their frustration with the Proofpoint layoffs.

“This was obvious as soon as Ashan left,” said one worker. “Most new to an [organization] … will take several months to understand the business before making change. This guy came in and immediately started axing execs. By the way, profit goals were exceeded and bonuses paid out over 100%. Proofpoint, people-first strategy, just not our people.”

Another worker said “trying to do the job of taking the company to $2 billion may be more difficult with fewer employees contributing to the success. And to take the jobs out of America says all we need to know about Sumit.”

And still another said, “Hopefully they are trimming unwanted middle management. Too many directors and senior directors in engineering.”

Thoma Bravo completed its $12.3 billion acquisition of Proofpoint in August 2021, taking the company private. 

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

