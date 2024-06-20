Bitdefender Expands MSP Partnership with Pax8
The cybersecurity provider expanded its partnership with Pax8 to offer additional options around its Bitdefender GravityZone product line.
June 20, 2024
Cybersecurity provider Bitdefender has expanded its MSP partnership with Pax8 in order to provide additional security and threat prevention tools to MSPs.
The company announced the MSP partnership update on Thursday, which will allow Bitdefender to offer its GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions as well as its other security offerings a la carte via the Pax8 marketplace.
Pax8's Ryan Burton
“Our mission to provide continuous value to our MSP partners through a technology-enabled marketplace depends on being able to meet their business customers’ shifting needs and requirements,” said Ryan Burton, vice president of marketplace vendor strategy at Pax8. “Expanding our partnership with Bitdefender helps ensure MSPs have the ability to offer the most advanced cybersecurity solutions for threat prevention, detection and response along with the ability to scale and add specific capabilities as needed.”
The Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP security solution includes the GravityZone Platform, which provides EDR, XDR and cloud security for physical, virtual and multicloud scenarios. It comes in multiple tiers appropriate to a client's budget.
Pax8 Product Updates
Bitdefender's expanded partnership arrives more than a week after Pax8 Beyond, where the cloud marketplace provider announced several new developments. These include an expanding marketplace with new tools and a new security program. The company also announced the appointment of its new AI Officer.
