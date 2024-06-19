Cato Networks Unveils MSASE Partner Platform

Cato Networks on Thursday introduced its new Managed Secure Access Service Edge (MSASE) Partner Platform, allowing partners to deliver a “superior” SASE experience for their customers.

The Cato SASE Cloud is a global, fully converged, cloud-native, single-vendor SASE platform. With Cato MSASE, partners can now get to market and profit from managed Cato SASE services.

Frank Rauch, Cato Networks’ global channel leader, said partner feedback led to the MSASE.

Cato Networks' Frank Rauch

“We are moving toward a managed services environment,” he said. “Managed services are becoming more important. Our customers are asking for it so it comes right down the feedback chain. And it also comes from a market gap. I’m not taking any shots at our competitors or disparaging our competitors in any way, but we found a market gap that said, this is an area that could be improved, especially around SASE. So it was really those two forces, the customers asking partners, partners asking us, and us doing the competitive analysis and finding a gap.”

Through Cato Networks’ new centralized multitenancy partner dashboard, channel partners can manage the complete customer life cycle, from planning through deployment and into production.

Cato Networks Partners Can Serve Customers More Effectively

MSASE allows channel partners to service their customers more effectively, according to Cato Networks. They have full access to the company’s first-line support tools for responsiveness. Playbooks help partners resolve customer problems by simplifying troubleshooting and improving incident response. Access to Cato Networks’ knowledge base provides partners with deep insight into the Cato SASE Cloud.

Commercially, MSASE benefits channel partners by providing them with access to internal tools and insights based on nearly 10 years of SASE experience, according to Cato. An optimized go-to-market engine helps partners build out new managed SASE services or incorporate SASE into their existing managed services. Partners get to market faster with pre-sales and sales enablement tools, co-brandable collateral and marketing campaigns.

Partners can win new customers and monetize fast with a dedicated quoting tool, free trial accounts, and rapid deployment playbooks, configuration and staging tools, Cato said.

Finally, channel partners can maximize profit by leveraging AI tools to make network operations center (NOC) and security operations center (SOC) operations more efficient, Cato Networks said. With deeper visibility into a customer’s license usage, they can identify new growth opportunities.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more about Cato Networks’ new MSASE.