Kaseya Teases Big Changes to Partner Program

KASEYA DATTOCON EUROPE — Kaseya is planning an overhaul of its global partner program.

“I’m looking to blow the program up,” said Greg Jones, VP, business development EMEA, who is responsible for the partner program, globally.

Jones said he wants to “totally change the program to have a total focus on empowerment for partners around sales and marketing growth.”

Jones teased the plans to Channel Futures at Kaseya DattoCon Europe on Thursday in Dublin, Ireland. He said he was keen to move away from the traditional partner program of “a rebate here and a rebate there.” But the details of the new program remain under wraps for now.

Partner First Pledge

Jones, however, did detail Kaseya’s new Partner First Pledge, which it introduced alongside its new subscription program, Kaseya 365, last month. The idea is that Kaseya “shares both the success and the risk” that partners experience.

He said that the initiative helps partners break down some of the cost barriers they face.

Kaseya/Datto's Greg Jones

“We do thousands of pulse checks over the course of the year with partners. Ultimately we say, where do you need help or support in your MSP business? A lot of the stuff that we look at is breaking down challenges or pain points for them to grow and scale their business."

Part of the Partner First Pledge is designed to offer one- and three-year contracts across all Kaseya products. Due to economies of scale, partners will get better commercial agreements with five-year contracts, but they now have the option to go with a shorter-term option.

Kaseya has also introduced month-to-month contracts on its backup BCDR devices to provide partners with more flexibility.

Elsewhere, the company now offers Catastrophic Loss Prevention. That means if a partner loses a large customer, Kaseya will forego the contract. There are some caveats — it has to equate to 20% of their revenue. But Jones said the initiative is “showing that we’re basically sharing the risk with our partners. It’s not just we’re always there for the win. We’re going to take a hit as well when you take it.”

Additionally, Kaseya has extended its Cyber Insurance Fast Track program to the U.K. and Ireland. The initiative prequalifies partners, customers and end users using the Kaseya security suite for cyber coverage at discounted rates.