Sponsored By

People on the Move: Comcast, Cisco, NICE, TPx, Barracuda, MorePeople on the Move: Comcast, Cisco, NICE, TPx, Barracuda, More

This month's edition of Channel People on the Move also includes hires and promotions at Telarus, Proofpoint, IntelePeer, Nitel and more.

Craig Galbraith

November 30, 2023

34 Slides
NICE's Ashley Bartram

We're featuring roughly 45 more channelites (a new word) in this month's edition of Channel People on the Move.

One of the biggest was Rodney Clark, who has made a name for himself during a long career in tech, but most recently as channel leader at Microsoft. He's now stepping into a similar role at Cisco.

And the traditional cable channel was rocked to the core when Comcast Business announced a major restructuring that will lead to the retirement of Craig Schlagbaum, longtime channel leader there, at the end of the year.

As always, you don't have to wait for this slideshow to come around each month. We feature some People on the Move almost as they happen on this page.

If you missed last month's edition featuring AT&T, Dell, AireSpring and more, it's here.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsEMEA

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified