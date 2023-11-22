We're featuring roughly 45 more channelites (a new word) in this month's edition of Channel People on the Move.

One of the biggest was Rodney Clark, who has made a name for himself during a long career in tech, but most recently as channel leader at Microsoft. He's now stepping into a similar role at Cisco.

And the traditional cable channel was rocked to the core when Comcast Business announced a major restructuring that will lead to the retirement of Craig Schlagbaum, longtime channel leader there, at the end of the year.

As always, you don't have to wait for this slideshow to come around each month. We feature some People on the Move almost as they happen on this page.

