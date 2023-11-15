Barracuda Networks has hired Patrick O’Donnell, previously with Datto, as senior vice president of worldwide MSP sales.

Barracuda's Patrick O'Donnell

Most recently, O'Donnell served as vice president of North America sales at Datto, which gave him firsthand experience in growing an MSP-focused business. He also held leadership roles with IBM and GE Digital.

In his new role, O’Donnell will be responsible for accelerating Barracuda’s MSP sales, driving the go-to-market strategy, execution and programs for the sale of security, data protection and managed extended detection and response (XDR) offerings through the channel.

“A company that aims to serve the channel with distinction, as Barracuda does, is always evaluating its global partner programs,” he said. “We're serious about our commitment, so you'll see Barracuda taking action to make our programs more responsive, complete and innovative. Moreover, we want to simplify how partners experience and engage with our company. The channel is a force multiplier for our business -- and partners aligning with Barracuda play a critical role in protecting the digital assets of the clients they serve. We're honored by that, and for us, serving the channel with distinction is enjoyable, not only for the rewards that redound to us, but also -- and most importantly -- for the returns we can deliver for the channel.”

The landscape of threats that MSPs must manage and anticipate for the clients they serve is massive and changing constantly, O’Donnell said. MSPs can’t coast comfortably, if they ever could, in this chaotic world and risk environment.

“How can they?” he said. “MSPs deliver unfathomable value to the economy at large by thwarting bad things that can derail the wheels of commerce for millions of SMBs everywhere. For its part, Barracuda is well-positioned to do more, for more MSPs, right now. Top of my to-do list is aligning the best of our company to do that and liberating resources to focus on opening up new value spaces to help MSPs transform their operations. For example, many MSPs know Barracuda only for our extensive, industry-leading email protection offerings or our data protection products. But our portfolio is broad and includes a mature, open and extensive XDR/managed security operations center (SOC) service that allows MSPs to plug into different technologies to manage for their clients not only IT risk, but also financial risk. MSPs are unsung heroes who every day keep their clients humming, running and protected. We want to activate every part of Barracuda to help more MSPs in more places to deliver their ‘special sauce' formula for generating growth and increasing value to their end customers.”

Each organization within a company must know why it exists, define a clear purpose that's anchored in unique capabilities, and from there, plot a vision and path to the future, O’Donnell said.

“I don't view that as a challenge, it's an opportunity,” he said. “Because when an organization is able to do this, it has a powerful story. On Nov. 16, Barracuda will celebrate 20 years in business. Our Barracuda story is already strong and our value to the channel is enduring. Our opportunity is to make it even stronger.”

Neal Bradbury, senior vice president of MSP business at Barracuda, said O’Donnel brings “valuable knowledge and expertise that will help us generate more opportunities for Barracuda and our partners to drive sales growth and achieve shared success.”