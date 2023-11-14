Securonix, the threat detection, investigation and response provider, has hired Mark Stevens, previously with Ivanti, as vice president of strategic alliances. He'll lead Securonix's partner program.

Securonix's Mark Stevens

Stevens brings more than two decades of experience cultivating OEM relationships and developing joint go-to-market (GTM) programs for leading global technology companies. In this role, he will oversee a partner program that complements the needs of Securonix customers at all stages of their security evolution.

Stevens most recently served as Ivanti’s global senior vice president of strategic alliances and OEM. There, he led the worldwide expansion of Ivanti’s channel partner and OEM licensing programs, grew the company’s channel ecosystem, and was responsible for developing and implementing its strategic alliance program.

Prior to joining Ivanti, Stevens helped build Lumension Security's OEM partner program, forging partnerships with manufacturers, technology integration partners, MSPs and VARs.

“Securonix has had a strong commitment to the channel for several years,” he said. “The program that it launched initially was focused on the MSSP and VAR segments. We are going to expand the program in 2024 to include GSI partners, distribution partners and telco partners.”

Topping His To-Do List

At the top of Stevens’ to-do list is launching a revised partner enablement, training and certification program in 2024.

“We will only be as successful as our partners are ready to bring our solution to market,” he said. “As a result, we have been focused on building out a new set of partner enablement tools, and bringing in new leadership to our marketing organization to drive expanded GTM activities with partners.”

As the cybersecurity market matures and evolves, customer use cases are becoming increasingly complex, Stevens said.

“Cloud-native platforms like Securonix's Unified Defense Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) are evolving to meet increasing customer security demands,” he said. “This means partners need to stay in front of customer needs with continuing market knowledge and training. We must meet this need with the right mix of enablement, incentives and GTM support to make our partners even more successful.”

Securonix's Nayaki Nayyar

Nayaki Nayyar, Securonix’s CEO, said Stevens has “a proven track record of establishing revenue-accelerating strategic programs, which will help foster Securonix’s transformative growth through partnerships and alliances.”

“Our partner program is critical to our success,” she said. “Throughout his career, Mark has leveraged his technical knowledge and team-building skills to deliver incremental value for partners and customers. His ability to create and manage impactful channel programs will drive dynamic growth across the partner ecosystem and propel our partners to succeed in an ever-shifting cybersecurity landscape.”